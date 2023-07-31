Govt Agrees To Discuss Manipur At 2 Pm In RS, Accuses Opposition Of Evading Debate

As the I.N.D.I.A bloc continues to create deadlock in Rajya Sabha for the ninth day, Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday (July 31) announced that the the Union government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue in the House at 2 pm.

Accusing the Opposition of wasting nine crucial days of Parliament during the Monsoon Session, Piyush Goyal stated, “We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The government is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (Opposition) are running away from the debate.”

‘This is way forward to discussion:’ RS Chairman

Following Leader of House Piyush Goyal’s address announcing that the central government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue at 2 pm on Monday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar termed the government’s way as legal and stated, “This a way forward to proceed with the discussion.”

Asking Opposition to maintain the decorum of the House, Dhankar said, “It’s a way forward to start the discussion today at 2 pm and that is the requirement of the legal way. I need to have a discussion with the Leader of the House as the government is ready to have a discussion.”

Opposition continues to protest

Continuing to disrupt the proceedings of the Upper House of Parliament, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the I.N.D.I.A bloc wants the central government to discuss the Manipur issue under Rule 267 and not under 176.

The opposition parties have been strongly demanding to take up the Manipur issue under Rule 267 while the central government has agreed to only a Short Duration Discussion which comes under Rule 176 of the parliament. As per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), Rule 267 states "Suspension of Rules." Under this rule, the discussions can be held for a longer duration.