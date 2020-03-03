Jharkhand Budget 2020: Govt Announces 100-units Of Free Power, Subsidised Food Scheme

The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand on Tuesday announced its first budget of Rs 86,370 crore in the state assembly for the financial year 2020-21.

Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon introduced the first budget in the Assembly and announced Rs 5000 to Rs 7000 per annum assistance to unemployed graduate and post-graduate youth.

The state also dispensed a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000 and 100-unit free power. It also stated that all the residents will be covered under medical treatment for up to Rs 5 lakh. Oraon also proposed subsidized 'Sari, Dhoti and Lungi' scheme for 57 lakh families. The budget also intends to provide scholarship plans for all students up to class XII.

Furthermore, the government also introduced a meal at Rs 5 for the people living below poverty line under the Mukhyamantri Dal Bhat Yojna (MDBY) to tackle severe poverty in the state. The money will come from various sources, encompassing 30.08 percent from states shares in central taxes, 25.09 percent from state's own taxes, 18.34 percent from grants in aid, 13.67 percent from the state's own non-taxes, 12.74 percent from borrowings and 0.07 percent from the recovery of loans and advances.

The state has allocated the highest amount for education at 15.64 percent, followed by rural development at 13.22 percent. Police and disaster management has been allocated 8.32 percent, welfare, including minorities welfare, 8.28 percent, health 5.31 percent, and energy 5.65 percent.

The Chief Minister added, "The aim is to make the farmers happy. Some steps have also been taken for the youth. Our aim is to provide employment to the youth and stipend to those who are trying their luck for jobs."

This is the first budget of the Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government after winning the state elections in September last year.

Image Credits: PTI