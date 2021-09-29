Govt Approves Dispute Avoidance Via Independent Engineer For Hydro Power Projects

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Wednesday approved the "Dispute Avoidance Mechanism" via "Independent Engineer" (IE). It mandates the appointment of 'Independent Engineers' for construction contracts of CPSEs executing Hydro Power Projects - a mechanism of an independent, third-party, widely used in major infra projects, both nationally and internationally, engaging an Independent Engineer for the specific project who is an "Expert" with domain knowledge of the subject as well as commercial experience.

Ministry of Power, in a statement, said, "This 'independent engineer' can have regular oversight over the project, with open communication with all the key stakeholders that can play an effective role in the avoidance of disputes. This mechanism seeks to reduce the conversion of initial disagreements over issues into full-fledged disputes, and also for expeditious elimination of disagreements in a just and fair manner. This will help avoid time and cost overruns so as to ensure timely completion of the projects."

The statement read, "The Hydro CPSEs had been raising concerns that the present mechanism of dispute resolution in Hydro Power sector did not provide an adequate framework to address the conflicts between the Employer and the Contractor at their inception stage but only addresses it after the disputes have arisen and notified between the Parties.

Independent Engineer for Hydro projects

The committee discovered that delays in resolving conflicts or claims linked to contract execution result in considerable financial and economic losses, in addition to time and project cost overruns. A fair and just resolution of contract-related issues at the inception stage is critical to the successful performance of the contract within the established timescales, resulting in both effective budget utilisation and the prevention of time and expense overruns.

By using a transparent and objective selection procedure, the Ministry of Power will assemble a panel of domain-specific experts with a high level of integrity and a demonstrated track record. Furthermore, any changes to the panel must be made by the Power Ministry, and the panel must be updated on a regular basis, the statement read. The initial term of appointment of the IE would be for five (5) years or a contract period, whichever is shorter, and might be renewed on a year-to-year basis as mutually agreed between the CPSE and the Contractor, subject to IE's assent and final approval by the Ministry, it added.

The ministry has made it essential for the IE to visit the site once every two months in order to stay on top of ongoing project activities and have a good understanding of any circumstance that may lead to disagreement between the parties. Furthermore, additional visits may be made as needed to address matters of disagreement.

All Hydro CPSEs executing Power Projects must use the above-mentioned Dispute Avoidance Mechanism via IE. IE must be applied in all circumstances, regardless of whether the contractor is a CPSE or a private entity. Existing contracts' dispute resolution mechanisms like DRB or DAB may be subsumed by the aforementioned Dispute Avoidance Mechanism through IE with mutual permission. For future contracts, only the Dispute Avoidance Mechanism using IE shall be provided in place of the Dispute Resolution Board of Dispute Adjudication Board. The payment terms have also been specified.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI