Govt Audits POCSO-accused Seer Shivamurthy's Mutt; No Arrests, Girl Inmates Moved Out

As Murugha Mutt chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru faces serious charges of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), government officials on Wednesday started auditing the inmates in the mutt and shifted the girl inmates out from the mutt premises. However, no arrests have been made so far.

#BREAKING | Government officials start auditing the inmates in Murugha Mutt amid POCSO case; tune in for details here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/r12jOI6uP5 — Republic (@republic) August 31, 2022

The hostel girls have been relocated by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials. The girls have been shifted from the mutt premises to the Kogunde Morarji Desai Hostel, by bus. The entire mutt premises is currently under police surveillance and the atmosphere is said to be tense.

Earlier in the day, the district legal services authority headed by Girisha. B.K. visited the Mutt to check the welfare of inmates and to see if the children are in some kind of distress due to the ongoing issue. The legal services authority had assured that it would provide details and recommendations to CWC based on their interaction with inmates.

On August 30, the Murugha mutt seers held a press conference in support of seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru after he was booked under POCSO. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the seers said, "The seer Shivamurthy has served the state. These developments (charge against Shivamurthy under POSCO) are very alarming. This is an attempt to tarnish the image of Shivamurthy. We have the blessing of the people and the truth will emerge in this case. People of all the communities have come together to back Shivamurthy. We are getting support across villages."

Murugha Mutt seer booked under POCSO Act

Notably, a case of sexual assault on children was registered against pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on August 29 where he was accused of sexually abusing two high school girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt. The two female students then approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident.

Based on a complaint by the NGO, Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act. An FIR has been registered against five people including seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

After being booked, Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, held a briefing where he played down the charges against him as 'conspiracy'.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refused to comment on the allegations against the pontiff and stated that it is not appropriate to speak on the case amid the probe. "Police have registered both the cases and investigation is on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation. Police have been given full freedom as a probe is underway and the truth will come out," said CM Bommai.