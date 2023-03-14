Govt 'doesn't Agree' With Conclusions Drawn By World Press Freedom Index: Anurag Thakur

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that the government does not subscribe to the views and rankings of the World Freedom Index. He also stated that the report is filed by an NGO called "Reporters Without Borders".

Thakur said that the government does not agree with the report by the NGO as the methodology is questionable and non-transparent.

"The World Press Freedom Index is published by a foreign Non-Government-Organization, “Reporters Without Borders”. The Government does not subscribe to its views and country rankings and does not agree to the conclusions drawn by this organization for various reasons including very low sample size, little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy, adoption of a methodology which is questionable and non-transparent, etc," the Union minister said in reply to YSRCP MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy.

Has govt taken steps to promote free and independent journalism? Anurag Thakur answers

He said that the government does not interfere in the functioning of the press. "Press Council of India (PCI), a statutory autonomous body, has been set up under the Press Council Act, 1978 mainly to preserve the freedom of the Press and improve the standards of newspapers and news agencies in the country," Thakur said.

He added that the PCI considers complaints filed by the press concerning curtailment of press freedom, physical attacks on journalists under section 13 of the Press Council Act 1978 and processed under the provisions of the Press Council (Procedure for Inquiry) Regulations, 1979.

"PCI is also empowered to take suo-motu cognizance in matters on the pressing issues concerning freedom of Press and safeguarding of its high standards," the I&B minister added.

On the question of whether the government has instituted any award to reward journalists for independent and valuable journalism, Thakur said, "Press Council of India confers the National Awards for Excellence in Journalism since 2012."