Govt Eyeing COVID Vaccine Cost-effectiveness; Congress Eyeing Profit: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday slammed the Congress party over the recent incident of vaccine profiteering by the Punjab Government. Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister highlighted measures taken by the Government of India versus the measures taken by the Congress-led government in Punjab. On one side, he showed Congress resorting to vaccine profiteering and called the entire fiasco as "vested interest" while on other hand he highlighted the efforts of the Centre which ordered 30 crore doses of Biological E vaccine and paid an advance of Rs 1,500 crore to the vaccine manufacturer.

Yet they question other’s morality..@INCIndia Govt in Punjab is running a ‘Vaccines for Profit’ scheme



GoI is augmenting supply with advance order for 30 cr doses of @biological_e #COVID19Vaccine which will be among the most cost efficient



Stark contrast in vision & intent ‼️ pic.twitter.com/yoVyDUsiin — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 5, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines sold for 3 times the cost to people in Punjab

Reports stated that Covaxin doses procured by the Punjab Government at Rs 420 per dose were being sold to multiple private hospitals for Rs.1060 per dose. The Akali Dal supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Punjab government of selling vaccines to private hospitals for Rs 1060, who are charging people Rs 1560/dose. Badal claimed that vaccines were being diverted to private players at hefty margins to create an artificial shortage.

The vaccines were procured directly by the state government for people aged between 18 and 44 having co-morbidities, for construction workers and families of healthcare workers in government vaccination centres, however, the private hospitals are reportedly administering the doses to all adults at Rs.1560 each. The vaccines sold to private hospitals were a part of the 1.14 lakh Covaxin doses which Punjab received on May 27.

Punjab Govt withdraws order after backlash

After facing the backlash, the Punjab Government has withdrawn the order of providing one-time limited vaccine doses to 18-44 years age group population through private hospitals and has directed the hospitals to return all the vaccine doses available with them. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu denied having any knowledge of the alleged sale of vaccines to private hospitals in Punjab. Steering clear of the controversy, he maintained that he only looked after treatment, testing, sampling of COVID-19 & vaccination camps and that he 'had no control over vaccine sale'. He assured an enquiry into the issue.

Congress' politics over vaccines

Another incident was reported in Rajasthan where hundreds of unutilised vaccine vials were found dumped in the trash bin outside COVID-19 hospital, according to reports. The incident raises alarm as every single vaccine dose is critical for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Republic Media Network on Monday investigated the incident and found that unused vaccine vials were indeed dumped in cartons with used vials in Jaipur. However, the Rajasthan Congress leadership remains in denial while contending that Rajasthan has registered minimal vaccine wastage. This incident calls for introspection for Congress leadership including Rahul Gandhi who has been targeting the Central Government demanding free vaccines for all, while the Punjab Government selling vaccines at a premium and unutilised vaccine vials were found in dust bins in Rajasthan.