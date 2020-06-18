LAC Faceoff: Govt's First Priority To Ensure No Further Violence Occurs, Says Ram Madhav

As tensions prevail between India and China following the violent stand-off between the troops of both countries, BJP leader Ram Madhav said the government’s first priority is to guard the frontiers with absolute alertness and strength so that no further violence and loss of life takes place on the border.

"Our first priority is to guard our border with utmost alertness and strength and to make sure that there is no further violence and loss of life on the border. We will also use diplomatic channels," the BJP leader said on Thursday.

He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that "every inch of our territory will be protected."

‘Reduce imports from China’

Ram Madhav asserted that India should reduce imports from other countries, but especially from China. He emphasised that India is capable of manufacturing chemicals, and devices.

"We import chemicals, mobile phone parts, and buttons. Are they so essential to be imported? They can be manufactured in India. We should reduce imports from other countries but specifically from China," said Madhav.

The BJP leader added that if people want to "boycott Chinese products," their sentiments should be respected.

The violent clash at LAC

At least 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent standoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

The Chinese side also reportedly suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation, leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed.

On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am. Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers earlier in the day, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. The PM has convened an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the present situation at the LAC.

