Govt giving away tribal land to mining lobby, alleges CPI's Binoy Viswam

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) CPI Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam on Wednesday accused the government of taking away tribal land and giving it away for mining.

Taking part in a discussion in the Upper House on the working of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, he also alleged that fund allocation of the ministry over the years had been decreased and the tribals were deprived of development.

"The government's mining policy says that wherever they want to come and invest and open a new mine, that will be given to miners of Indian origin and of foreign origin," Viswam said.

Citing examples of Jharkhand and Odisha, he said thousands of acres of lands belonging to the tribals have been "given to the big mining lobby".

He accused the Centre of bowing before "the FDI of US, Australia, Germany" and asked the government to change its approach towards the development of tribals.

Quoting the 30th report of the standing committee on tribal affairs, Viswam said, "The committee is constrained to note that the projections of a requisite fund managed by the ministry of tribal affairs are invariably reduced by the ministry of finance. If the actual BE (budget estimate) allocation is reduced, the allocation is further reduced in the revised estimate stage." He said in 2021-22, the allocation was reduced from Rs 7,484.07 crore to Rs 6,126.46 crore, while for 2022-23 the projection is Rs 13,208.52 crore but the "estimate in the Budget says it is Rs 8,406.92 crore".

He accused the government of only paying lip service to tribal development, saying "in the heart of hearts the government does not stand for the tribals"'.

Taking part in the discussion, Amar Patnaik (BJD) said pointed out that the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) is a good initiative but operationalisation is lacking to the extent it was expected.

He said the EMRS must be made tech-savvy and digital technology must be brought in for easier management of schools.

Brijlal of BJP highlighted the achievements of the Uttar Pradesh government in tribal development, especially in reclaiming their land that was illegally taken over by dacoits and mafia.

Suresh Gopi (BJP) spoke of the "deplorable" state of living conditions of tribals in Kerala and asked the tribal affairs minister to put pressure on the national tribal commission to make an urgent visit to the main tribal hamlets in the southern state to understand their plight.

Prashanta Nanda of BJD and GK Vasan TMC(M) also took part in the discussion. PTI RKL RKL RT RT

