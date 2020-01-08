Govt Interacts With Political Representatives In J&K; May Organise Biz Summit: Sources

In what has come as a first sign of political activity in the Kashmir valley, government sources have said that political representative have assured that there has been no untoward incident after the abrogation of Article 370. As per sources, they have said that the valley remained peaceful and no fatalities were recorded. Moreover, since the revocation of Article 370, the government has taken a number of steps to maintain peace and usher development in the state.

2019 Highlights Part 2: From Chandrayaan-2 to anti-CAA protests, here's what happened

It has also drawn a blueprint to revive economic activity in the valley after consulting the stakeholders, said sources. Government sources also told that the political representatives of the valley have shown their desire to engage with the government. Moreover, the government is now working on organising a business summit in the valley.

READ: From landslide re-election to 'Howdy, Modi!', here's a lookback at PM's eventful 2019

Abrogation of Article 370

On August 5, Parliament abrogated Article 370 of Indian Constitution that exempted Jammu and Kashmir from following the Indian Constitution except for Article 1 and itself. Announcing the decision in the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it will correct a "historic wrong". Additionally, the Modi government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir and changed its status to Union Territories - Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Hope, pray spring comes to Kashmir: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

The bill named Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha by 125-61 margin and the Lok Sabha by a whooping 351-72 margin on August 5,6 respectively. While the Opposition condemned this move calling it an attack on 'Kashmiriyat', Shah said that it will integrate of Jammu and Kashmir with the country like never before.

Ahead of the historic decision, the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed around 40,000 troops in the state and placed the mainstream leaders including three chief ministers - NC's Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti on preventive custody. The Centre after intimation from Army also evacuated Amarnath yatris, and the Chinar Corps of Indian Army revealed that they had intelligence inputs that there were attempts of attacks on Amarnath Yatra by Pakistan.

Centre also imposed a complete ban on internet in the valley and phone lines including mobile networks were shut. The Modi government eventually removed restrictions, however, internet shutdown is still in place in some areas of the valley. While the Modi government has been repeatedly giving proofs of normalcy in the valley, many areas are still under lockdown, almost 6 months after revocation of Article 370, to prevent any untoward incident and prevent spreading of fake news and rumours.

READ: 5 Bills which marked Amit Shah's first year as Union Home Minister