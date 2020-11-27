Govt Monitoring Illegal Migrants In Hyderabad, Will Take Decision Appropriately: MoS Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that some Rohingyas are staying in Hyderabad and the state government had sent details on the same in writing to the Centre. He was responding to the reported comments of some TRS leaders and state ministers that Rohingyas are not there in the city.

'Centre will take a decision at an appropriate time'

"The Centre has full information that Rohingyas are there in the city and that they are also living in some other places in the country. The Centre is reviewing the matter and collecting information and it will take a decision at an appropriate time," Reddy said. Replying to another query, he said the state police continuously monitors the Rohingyas in Hyderabad.

Asked if their names have found a place in voters lists, he said, "They should and will not be enrolled into the voter list and be provided with any central and state benefits like ration cards and identification cards. But this happened in a few places and action is been taken against the concerned persons." When asked if Pakistanis are also there in the city, he said there are some whose documents have expired.

BJP launches manifesto for GHMC polls

The issue of Rohingyas and other illegal infiltrators figured during the campaign for the GHMC polls with the state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar saying that the BJP, after winning Mayor's elections, would conduct a "surgical strike" in the old city of Hyderabad to send away Rohingyas, Pakistanis and others. The comment drew flak from TRS and others.

The BJP on Thursday promised financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for each family affected by the recent rains in the city, free electricity to families which consume less than 100 units and free travel for women in city buses and metro trains, among others, in its manifesto for the civic polls in Hyderabad.

The manifesto, released by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said COVID-19 vaccine would be provided to all as per the suggestions of the Centre. Meanwhile, the BJP said party president J P Nadda would take part in the poll campaign on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also likely to visit the city in the next few days, BJP sources told PTI.

