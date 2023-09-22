Govt Must Assure, OBC Quota Won't Be Touched, Says Congress Leader

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday said the Maharashtra government must provide assurance it will not give quota to any community from the Other Backward Classes pool.

Talking to reporters here, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said there is "unrest" over quota demands from various segments.

"The state government must give in writing that they will not provide quota to any community from the existing reservations for the OBCs," he said.

Slamming the state government for not being able to solve quota issues, he said various groups were on hunger strike in different parts of Maharashtra.

"The issue of OBC reservation is a sin of the current government. It had earlier, in 2014, promised quota to the Dhangar community. This government has nothing to do with OBCs or those from the Maratha community," he alleged.

While Marathas have been seeking quota, several OBC groups are on hunger strike in Nagpur over the past few days opposing state government plans to give Kunbi certificates to a section of Marathas for reservation purposes.

The Kunbis get reservations under the OBC pool.

Speaking about the comments against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar, the Congress leader said the former was being cut to size with such remarks. He claimed those who joined Ajit Pawar are now repenting the move.

Pawar and eight MLAs had joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Wadettiwar also said he had written to the state government seeking relief for people as 13 districts are facing drought like situation and villages in 314 circles might have drinking water woes from next month due to low rainfall.