'Govt Of Controversy': BJP Takes Jibe At Congress As New Punjab Cabinet Takes Oath

Moments after Congress inducted 15 MLAs into the cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that the Punjab government was a 'government of controversy'. Speaking to the media, BJP leader Tarun Chugh backed the statement whilst highlighting recent events; starting from Charanjit Singh Channi taking oath as the CM but Congress claiming that the 2022 assembly polls in the state will be fought under Navjot Singh Sidhu, to now, when there has emerged a revolt against the new Council of Ministers.

Tarun Chugh said, "Punjab government is a government of controversy. First, when Channi assumed chair Rawat tweeted that the elections are to be fought under the leadership of Sidhu, now as ministers take oath, there is mutiny against them."

New Punjab Cabinet

After hectic parlays in Congress, 15 MLAs were inducted into the Punjab Council of Ministers led by Charanjit Singh Channi at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Sunday. A total of 15 Cabinet Ministers - seven new and eight others retained from the previous cabinet were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The new Cabinet includes tainted Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh. Hours before the induction, six MLAs had written to Navjot Singh Sidhu while another MLA Sukhpal Khaira wrote to the PPCC president after the induction against Rana Gurjeet Singh. Sukhpal Khaira in the letter warned the Punjab Congress that because of the induction of the corrupt leader, the party will have to face the heat of the state.

Also, five MLAs - Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sunder Sham Arora, all loyalists of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, have been dropped from the cabinet. Miffed by the same, Gurpreet Kangar, one of the five MLAs, has shot a letter to Sonia Gandhi saying, "Loyalty towards Captain might be the reason for this happening with us."

'Exercise done to maintain balance'

Turning a blind eye to the complaints, Congress Punjab observer Harish Rawat said that he was proud that six to seven new ministers were inducted today, September 26. He said that young faces from the backward Valmiki class have been given opportunities to balance social value and community representation in the government. The exercise was done to maintain balance, Rawat added.

While he completely evaded questions on the appointment of Rana Gurjeet Singh, the state observer had something to say about MLAs being dropped. "Those who did not get a position in the cabinet will be given responsibility in party and organisation. No one will be left behind. We will find a way for those who are angry," he said.

Image: ANI