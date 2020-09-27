Govt Open To Discuss Protection Available Under 6th Schedule To Ladakh, Says Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday, September 27 said the government of India is open to discuss protection available under the Sixth Schedule of the constitution to Ladakh. Asserting further the sports Minister said the delegation of political representatives has agreed to withdraw their demand to boycott the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LADHC) elections in the union territory.

The Ladakh delegation on Tuesday announced a boycott of the upcoming elections scheduled for October 16 however, the representatives withdrew their call to boycott the elections after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

"Govt of India is open to discuss protection available under Sixth Schedule of Constitution of India while looking into issues related to Ladakh people. Delegation has agreed to withdraw its call for the boycott of the ensuing election", Union Minister Kiren Rijiju while addressing a press conference.

Adding further the Union Minister said that the delegation was assured that all issues related to jobs, lands, language will be considered by the government. After 15 days of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, we will begin the process to consider their demand. The delegation was assured by Home Minister that Govt of India is committed to safeguard the interest of the people of Ladakh, he said.

The Sixth Schedule protects tribal populations and provides autonomy to the communities through the creation of autonomous development councils, which can frame laws on land, agriculture, public health, etc. As of now, 10 autonomous councils exist in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

Amit Shah Holds Meet With Public Representatives Of Ladakh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Saturday with the public representatives of Ladakh to discuss issues concerning the union territory. Ladakh MP Thupstan Chhewang, former Minister Chering Dorjoy Lakrook, former MP Thiksay Rinpoche, and other officials from Ladakh were a part of the meeting in New Delhi along with the participation of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar.

This meeting also retains prominence in the light of the recurring standoff of Indian Amry with the Chinese People's Liberation Army along the line of actual control (LAC). According to PTI, a home ministry official said several issues and demands were discussed in the meeting.

