'Govt Ready For Talks, Protest No Solution': Union Agriculture Minister Appeals To Farmers

Amid farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Thursday said that the farmer unions should "drop the option of protesting" and consider holding talks with the Centre as it is "the only way through which the problems can be solved." The Agriculture Minister also hit out at the political parties "misleading" the farmers over the issue and said that "they won't be benefitted by this."

'Centre is ready for talks'

"Several talks have been held. We have invited them (Farmer Unions) for further talks on December 3. I would like to request all the farmer brothers and sisters that a solution will only be found through the medium of dialogue. The Central government is ready for talks with an open heart. The Farmer Unions should drop the option of protesting and come for talks. We will definitely talk and they are welcomed," the Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare said.

"When the matter is regarding the farmers, there should be no politics. The parties are doing politics and misleading the farmers that they won't be benefited. They should look into their past and see what they did when they were in power or were about to contest elections. Congress should look into their manifesto and publicly accept it that they failed and then only oppose these bills," he added.

Centre calls Punjab farmers for 2nd round of talks

The Centre on Tuesday said it has invited farmer unions from Punjab for the second round of ministerial talks on December 3 to resolve differences over the new agriculture laws. The meeting comes after farmer leaders laid a condition for another central ministerial meeting while calling off their 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab on Monday and lifted the nearly two-month-long blockade, allowing resumption of only goods trains.

Food Minister Piyush Goyal is also expected to be present in the meeting. Officials from food and agriculture departments of the Punjab government have also been invited for the talks. The first round of talks was held on November 13, but it remained inconclusive, with both sides sticking to their ground.

Punjab farmers have been demanding the repeal of the new farm laws and replace them with another set of laws framed after wider consultation with stakeholders. They also demanded a guarantee on the MSP front, as they claimed that these new laws may lead to the end of minimum support prices (MSP) procurement, which the Centre has denied.

Haryana seals borders to stop farmers' march

Meanwhile, Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state for their 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws. Earlier in the day, with the farmers amassing, the police deployed barricades and fired a water cannon. Very quickly, however, matters moved up a notch as the protesters picked up one of the metal barricades and tossed it off the bridge. As they moved to do so to another barricade, the police lobbed tear-gas.

The crowd, however, responded by throwing the entire barricade off the bridge. Following that, as the police used lathis, the protesters who outnumbered the law enforcement, attempted to move the large trucks and tractors that have been parked on the bridge as a second level of barricading. The showdown is ongoing at the time of publishing.

