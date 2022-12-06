'Govt Should Have Kept Christmas In Mind': Congress Over Parliament's Winter Session Dates

In a bizarre attempt to target the Centre yet again, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that the Government should have kept in mind festivals like Christmas before announcing dates for the Winter Session of Parliament, after the all-party meeting held in Parliament on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Chowdhury alleged, “When we celebrate festivals of Hindus and Muslims and others festivals then why not Christian’s (Christmas)… government should have kept this in mind before announcing the session dates," adding, “This winter session is only for 17 days and the listed item is high which is not enough in said days."

Responding to the allegation after the all-party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “This is a most unfortunate thing because we all know elections are the festival of democracy because two major states elections are going on… that is why we announced session from December 7 to December 29…”

“I condemn the allegation that we are ignoring Christmas. There will be a holiday on December 24 and 25, which means Christmas is on Sunday and we can all celebrate Christmas,” the Parliamentary Affairs Minister added.

All Party Meeting In Parliament Ahead Of Winter Session

Earlier in the day, an All-party meeting was in the Parliament library building a day ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, DMK MP TR Baalu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD), Derek O'Brien (TMC), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) are among the several leaders who were present in the meeting.

The Winter session will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29 with a total of 17 working days. The session was delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule. The Union government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released a Code of Conduct for its members, a day before the Winter Session of the Parliament that is scheduled to commence on Wednesday. This will be the first session when Vive President Jagdeep Dhankhar will chair as Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The monsoon session of Parliament was held between July 18 to August 8.

