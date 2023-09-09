'Govt Shouldn't Do Low-level Politics': Kharge On Not Receiving G20 Dinner Invite

Congress National President Mallikarajun Kharge came down heavily on the Centre for not inviting him to the G20 state dinner and said it was not good politics and the Union government should not stoop this down. Speaking to media in Kalaburagi on the same, Kharge said, "I have already reacted to it. Our party has reacted to this. It is not good politics, and they (Centre) should not do such low-level politics."

This comes ahead do the G20 state dinner which is set to take place on Saturday and will be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam, which is also the venue of the grand summit.

Reactions by Congress leaders pour in

The senior leader of the grand-old-party P Chidambaram took potshots at the Centre for not inviting Kharge for the dinner and wrote on social media platform X, "I cannot imagine any other democratic country's Government not inviting the recognised Leader of the Opposition to a state dinner for world leaders.”

He added, "This can happen only in countries where there is no Democracy or no Opposition. I hope India, that is Bharat, has not reached a stage where Democracy and the Opposition will cease to exist."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also attacked the Centre for the same and called it "unfortunate."

While speaking to the reporters in Jaipur, Baghel said, "This is a very unfortunate thing that he is not being called to the summit. The dissent of the Opposition should be respected. Leaders of the Opposition have a very important role in a socialist society.”

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at the Union government over the same issue and while addressing a press conference in Brussels, he said, "What is contrary about it? They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition. It tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the Leader of 60 percent of India's population. It's something that people should think about - why they are feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that."

Even BJP President JP Nadda not invited: Sources

Amidst the backlash the saffron party is getting from Congress for not inviting Kharge, sources have revealed that even BJP national president JP Nadda has not been called for the crucial dinner where some of the key leaders such as former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda, and various Chief Ministers of different States will be present.