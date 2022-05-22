'Govt Took Decision In Interest Of People': Anurag Thakur On Fuel Price Reduction

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, on Sunday, welcomed the Centre's decision to lower fuel prices in order to give relief to common citizens reeling under record inflation. He said that the way crude oil prices surged in the world, it was bound to have an effect on India but praised the government for taking a decision to reduce excise duty on fuel. He also urged states to reduce taxes.

"The way crude oil prices have increased in the world, it was bound to have an effect on India too. Keeping in view the interests of people, excise duty on fuel was reduced. I hope the states will also reduce taxes," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Centre cuts excise duty on petrol & diesel

Petrol prices on Sunday were slashed by Rs 8.69 per litre in New Delhi and diesel by Rs 7.5 per litre after the Central government cut excise duty. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Saturday announced a record Rs 8 a litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 6 per litre reduction on diesel.

In Mumbai, the petrol now costs Rs 111.35 a litre against Rs 120.51 previously, while diesel is now priced at Rs 97.28 a litre as opposed to 104.77 after taking into account its impact on other levies. In Delhi, petrol rates have been slashed to Rs 96.72 per litre from Rs 105.41. Diesel rates have come down to Rs 89.62 per litre from Rs 96.67.

Announcing the excise cut through tweets, Sitharaman had also stated that the Centre will give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to the poor who got cooking gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme, for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

Petrol now costs Rs 106.03 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 102.63 in Chennai. Diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 94.24 in Chennai.