'Govt Will Take Action': BJP's Vijayvargiya Shares WB Violence Documentation With JP Nadda

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya apprised his party's national president JP Nadda of the post-poll violence that erupted in West Bengal as he attended a meeting at the latter's residence on Saturday. Kailash Vijayvargiya revealed that JP Nadda had sought information on the violence and had directed the former to prepare documentation of the brutality that shook West Bengal as TMC emerged victorious for a third consecutive time. As per ANI, Kailash Vijayvargiya informed that the (Central) government would take action against those involved in 'hooliganism'

'Govt will take action': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

He sought information regarding violence in West Bengal, I shared with him the same. He told us to prepare documentation of this violence. Govt will take action against those who indulged in hooliganism: Kailash Vijayvargiya after meeting at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which has reportedly claimed 16 lives in the last week. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights", Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra had opined that such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history.

Alleging that "Bengal is burning", he reckoned that TMC should show graciousness after winning the election. He extended solidarity with BJP workers and the 2.28 crore people who have voted for the party in the 2021 Assembly election. Patra opined, "2.28 crore Bengalis voted for BJP. Is it not their democratic right to vote for a political party of their choice? Will Mamata-TMC govt take care of them? Do they have no democratic right?" Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas and Gopalpur.

On May 6, WB CM Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. Furthermore, she revealed that barring one person who was from Sanjukta Morcha, the other 15 individuals were associated with TMC and BJP. In another development, the Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court directed the Advocate General to file an affidavit on the law and order situation in West Bengal.