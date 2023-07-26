Govt. women officials can't work fearlessly in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK's notice in Rajya Sabha

The AIADMK party, which is the primary Opposition in the state of Tamil Nadu, moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday requesting time for a debate over the lawlessness that is currently prevailing in the state. The AIADMK party's Rajya Sabha MP, CV Shanmugham moved the same notice.

According to the notice, the AIADMK alleges that Tamil Nadu's law and order is currently in shambles and is deteriorating day by day. The notice also speaks about the violence that unfolded during the Income Tax raids that took place in Minister Senthil Balaji's brother Ashok's residence and on other properties. The attack on the government officials by the local party cadre and the supporter of the minister was highly questionable, stated the notice that was submitted by AIADMK.

The notice stated, "Need to discuss the total breakdown of rule of law in the State of Tamil Nadu, in the wake of recent assault on Central Govt. officials, especially lady officials, who were assaulted, manhandled and sexually harassed. An explanatory note stating the reasons for raising the discussion is appended overleaf".

The explanatory note read, "In Tamil Nadu, there is a fear in the minds of the Central Govt. employees/staff/ officers, especially the women employees/staff and officers. In a recent case, the IT officials, especially women officials were assaulted, attacked, and sexually harassed. There is no safety and security to the Central Govt. staff and the very recent attack / assault / sexual harassment on the Govt. officials, especially lady officials, made them think that they are "not able to work fearlessly. It appears that there is a complete breakdown of rule of law in the State of Tamil Nadu and hence, we need a discussion on this".