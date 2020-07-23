'Govt In Opposition-ruled States Being Toppled':Kamal Nath Cites MP Example, Appeals To PM

On Thursday, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to step forward to stop the erosion of democracy. Noting that the entire humanity is grappling with the COVID-19 crisis, he reckoned that India was witnessing a "pandemic of autocracy". Highlighting the rich federal structure laid down in the Constitution whereby both the Centre and states have different powers, he lamented that governments in opposition-ruled states are being toppled in an unethical manner.

In his letter, Nath stated that the toppling of the democratically elected MP government is one of the most despicable acts in India's democratic history. Moreover, he referred to rumours that the announcement of the nationwide lockdown was delayed to facilitate the ouster of the Congress government. The ex-MP CM added that Congress MLAs are being lured to join BJP even now, putting the burden of additional bypolls on the people.

In the last few weeks, three more Congress MLAs have resigned besides the 22 legislators who had put in their papers in March. Finally, Nath appealed to PM Modi to not harbour opportunistic politicians in his party and government. According to him, this would ensure that India continues to be known for its democratic bipartisanship and transparency on the global stage.

MP's former CM Kamal Nath writes to PM Narendra Modi. His letter reads 'The federal structure of India is being hit and governments are being toppled in an unprincipled manner in all those states which have governments of political parties other than that ruling at the centre.' pic.twitter.com/Fss3vqas3U — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

Fall of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh

The Kamal Nath government plunged into crisis after Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session.

As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20. Subsequently, Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time. After the recent Cabinet expansion in MP, 14 of the former Congress MLAs are now a part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet. Thus, out of the 27 by-elections to be held, 14 Ministers shall be in the poll fray.

