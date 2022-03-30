GPCC functionary claims Patidar leader Naresh Patel will join Cong

Ahmedabad, Mar 30 (PTI) Industrialist Naresh Patel, an influential Patidar community leader in Gujarat who is also chairman of the Khodaldham Temple Trust, will "soon" join the Congress, leaders of the opposition party claimed on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled Gujarat are due by the end of this year.

Naresh Patel, a prominent figure in the numerically strong Patidar community, had earlier indicated that he was keen to join politics. This had led to political parties like the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extending an invitation to him.

"Naresh Patel will soon join the Congress party,” Gujarat Congress vice-president Hemang Vasavda claimed.

Vasavda quashed speculation that Naresh Patel will be declared the Congress chief ministerial candidate ahead of polls, saying a decision in this regard will be taken by the party's central leadership.

Naresh Patel, an industrialist, is a Leuva Patidar, a sub-caste of the community.

He became popular in the community after a trust headed by him built a massive temple of Mother Khodiyar at Kagwad in the Saurashtra region. His clout had increased during the Patidar community's agitation for reservation in jobs and education some years ago.

The Congress, sitting in opposition in Gujarat for more than two decades now, hopes to win over the Patidar community before the elections.

The Congress had taken support of quota agitation leader Hardik Patel before the 2017 Assembly elections and he eventually joined the opposition party.

This time they are hoping Naresh Patel will help them win over Patidar votes.

The ruling BJP refrained from commenting on the Congress claim on Naresh Patel and said it will wait for an official announcement about his political plunge.

“Everybody is free to join whichever party they wish to. In this case Naresh Patel is a senior community leader. We will give our reaction at an appropriate time after a public announcement is made,” said state education minister and BJP leader Jitu Vaghani.

The AAP sounded sceptical about the Congress claim on the Patidar community leader.

"I personally cannot believe the news that Naresh Patel will join a sinking ship like the Congress party. We had sent an invitation to Patel to join our party,” AAP state head Gopal Italia said.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had last week said that for Naresh Patel "the BJP is the best party to join".

Naresh Patel was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

On Monday, the Patidar community leader had said he was keen to join politics and will take a final call after consulting his supporters. PTI PD RSY RSY

