Graveyard Of Federalism: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary Denounces Delhi Services Bill In Lok Sabha

Congress Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Tuesday called out the introduction of the Delhi Services Bill, officially known as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, 'a graveyard for cooperative federalism.' The bill was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha amid massive sloganeering and ruckus by the Opposition parties, especially the Congress.

In response to the introduction of the bill in the house, Chowdhary asserted, "I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as the bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of this govt upon the territory of the State. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the Opposition’s objection to the bill a 'political act.' He added, "The Constitution has given the House the power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court’s judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding national capital. All objections are political. Please permit me to bring this bill.”

SC ruling in favour of Delhi Government

The Supreme Court on May 11 ruled in favour of the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), giving it control over transfers and posting of bureaucrats in the national capital. In a major setback for the AAP, the Centre came up with an ordinance to override the top court's order on May 19. It has become a major flashpoint between the AAP and the ruling BJP.

To prevent the bill passing from Rajya Sabha, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking support from the Opposition parties across the country. Further, members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) are expected to oppose the bill in Parliament.

In a major relief for the AAP, the Congress party which enjoys 30 seats in the Rajya Sabha, decided to fight against the ordinance brought by the Centre. It came as massive support for AAP, which had threatened to boycott the Bengaluru meeting of Opposition parties, that took place on July 18. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on the Delhi Services Bill said, "As for the ordinance (on control of services in Delhi), our stand is very clear. We are not going to support it."