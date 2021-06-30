'Great Opportunity': Chandira Priyanga On Being Puducherry's 1st Woman Minister In 41 Yrs

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, All India NR Congress MLA Chandira Priyanga reflected on taking oath as the first woman Minister in Puducherry in 41 years. Along with her party colleagues K Lakshminarayanan and C Djeacoumar and BJP's A Namassivayam and AK Sai J Saravana Kumar, she was sworn in as a Minister into the N Rangasamy-led Cabinet on June 27. Expressing gratitude for getting such an opportunity at a young age, she conceded that women face hurdles in every field.

Terming this as a major achievement, Priyanga vowed to repay the trust reposed in her by the AINRC supremo, her family and the people of the Nedungadu constituency. Daughter of M Chandirakasu who served as a Minister in the previous AINRC government in 2011, she is a two-term MLA from Nedungadu. The last woman to be a part of the Puducherry Cabinet was Congress' Renuka Appadurai who held the Education portfolio in the DMK-Congress coalition government from 1980 to 1983.

Puducherry Minister Chandira Priyanga remarked, "I am very proud of the opportunity given to me. It is not only an opportunity for me but for women all over. In all fields, women have to face so many hurdles to succeed, it's not only in politics. So to be one of the 30 MLAs here I think is a major achievement. Our leader has also given me this chance to represent the women here. I will also inspire more women to enter politics. To be the first female Minister in over 40 years is a great opportunity that has been given to me at such a young age. My aim is to ensure that I make good on the trust that my party leader, my family and the people who have given me this opportunity. I want to make them proud of my work as a Minister."

Puducherry government formation

The polling for the 2021 Puducherry Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 81.69 per cent. While Congress was reeling from the toppling of the V Narayanasamy-led government, the AINRC was seeking a comeback bolstered by its alliance with BJP. The election results threw up an interesting outcome with BJP opening its account in the Assembly as 6 of its candidates emerging victorious.

Though AINRC managed to bag 10 seats, Rangasamy could win only one of the two seats he contested in the election. On the other hand, DMK and Congress secured victory in 6 and two constituencies respectively. In a first, 6 Independents got elected to the Puducherry Assembly. While NDA comfortably formed the government, speculation was rife that BJP was demanding a large share of the Ministries.

This is because the nomination of three MLAs- K Venkatesan, V P Ramalingam, and R B Ashok Babu propelled its strength to 9 members. Moreover, Independent MLA Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok who trounced the AINRC chief from Yanam extended his support to BJP. Thus, BJP and AINRC are virtually neck-to-neck in the 33-member Assembly with 10 seats each. While the opposition claimed that the saffron party is seeking to foist its own CM, BJP denied any rift with AINRC.