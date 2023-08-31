Green Crackers Soon? Supreme Court Addresses Regulatory Mechanism, Next Hearing On Sept 13

The Supreme Court on Thursday (August 31) set September 13 as the date of next hearing on the issue of granting permission to green crackers. The apex court said that during the next hearing, it would decide on putting in place the regulatory mechanism for green crackers. Earlier, the Centre while making submissions on the matter said that experts have backed green crackers and also opined that permissions can be granted for their usage.

The apex court in response to the Centre’s contention on the expert view backing green crackers argued that the usage of crackers need to be regulated and a decision can only be taken after the court has something substantial to delve upon. The bench said, “How do we regulate this? Unless we have mechanism prima facie we cannot act unless we find something substantial,” and fixed the next date of hearing on September 13 to decide on the regulatory mechanism.

What are green crackers?

“Green crackers' are so named because they “do not contain harmful chemicals” that would cause air pollution. Components in firecrackers are replaced with others that are “less dangerous” and “less harmful” to the atmosphere, says Dr Rakesh Kumar, director of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research’s National Environmental Engineering Research Institute.

Firecrackers made with reduction in size of shell, elimination of ash usage etc, along with a reduced usage of raw materials in the compositions, of uniform acceptable quality, and use of additives as dust suppressants to reduce emissions with specific reference to particulate matter (PM) is known as a green cracker. The composition of this firecracker leads to the reduction of minimum 30% of PM and 10% of gaseous emissions as compared to the conventional category of fire crackers.

The Supreme Court in its 2018 verdict imposed certain regulations on the sale of firecrackers and clarified that firecrackers other than 'Green crackers' will not be sold in the Delhi-NCR region for any festival.