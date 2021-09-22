Growing Bipartisan Consensus In US That China Represents Competition: Dhruva Jaishankar

Dhruva Jaishankar, executive director of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) America, informed on Tuesday that there is growing bipartisan agreement in the United States on the challenges that China's development poses to the country in a variety of ways. The statement comes days after the UK, Australia, and the USA signed a new trilateral security partnership for the Indo-Pacific, AUKUS.

Answering a question on whether AUKUS and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) are methods for the United States to harden its sentiments against China, Jaishankar said, "There is a great concern that China represents competition for the US, and that competition is going to be long term."

When asked a question on how India balances groups such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) headquartered in China and QUAD, Jaishankar said that each country looks out for its own interests and India is not alone in being a member of a variety of organisations. Even European countries and countries in Southeast Asia are members of numerous organisations, he added.

Quad Summit

After concerns were raised don't the possibility of AUKUS weakening the QUAD's strategic collaboration made up of India, the USA, Australia and Japan, relegating the quadrilateral grouping to dealing with matters like climate change and COVID-19 vaccinations, Washington stated that AUKUS would not interfere with bilateral or multilateral collaboration with New Delhi, such as the QUAD. It should be mentioned here that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day journey to the United States, where he will attend the first in-person QUAD Leaders' meeting.

The White House will host the QUAD Summit on September 24. Prime Minister Modi will be joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US Vice President Joe Biden. Jaishankar said that it's possible that some fresh announcements may be made and people will be on the lookout for information on climate change and bilateral meetings.

The leaders had resolved to create three working groups on vital and emerging technologies, vaccines and global public health and climate change at the inaugural virtual QUAD summit meeting in March. According to Dhruva Jaishankar, the leaders are expected to make breakthroughs in emerging technologies.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)