GST Council Meet: Anurag Thakur Counters Bengal FM Mitra's Claim Of 'voice Being Muzzled'

After the GST Council meeting, Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra alleged of getting ignored. MoS Anurag Thakur came out clarifying that Mitra remained silent.

Countering West Bengal Finance Minister, Dr. Amit Mitra's claim of getting 'ignored' during Saturday's GST meet, Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur has clarified that Amit Mitra did not speak up. Thakur lashed out at Dr. Mitra in a series of tweets and provided details of the meeting defending Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Dr. Mitra, in a letter, called out Centre for its COVID management and claimed that his voice in the meeting was 'muzzled'.

Anurag Thakur wrote that when the Finance Minister asked for the council ministers' opinion, Dr. Mitra 'remained silent'. 

The union minister also wrote that Dr. Mitra's virtual connection was not stable and he was 'repeatedly informed' about it by Revenue Secretary. 

"During the GST Council discussions today(June 12), it seemed as if the Finance Minister from West Bengal did not have a stable VC connection. Revenue Secy repeatedly informed him his line was breaking, that he was not properly audible & to turn off his video fr better connectivity," tweeted Anurag Thakur. 

While Bengal Finance Minister sharply criticized the GST meeting over imposed tax on COVID equipment.  

44th GST Council Meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 44th GST council meeting on June 12 (Saturday), in New Delhi via video conferencing and gave a major relief to citizens, with decision of exempting GST from treating the black fungus infection. Moreover, GST rates on anti-coagulants like heparin as well as Remdesivir - a drug for treating COVID-19 and rate on any other drug recommended by the health ministry and for COVID-19 treatment has been reduced from 12% to 5%. The meeting was attended by the minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur, besides finance ministers of states, Union territories and senior officers from Union government and states. 

Tax reduction on medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrator/generator, including personal imports, ventilators, ventilator masks /canula /helmet, BiPAP machine, electric furnaces and high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) device from 12% to 5% have been announced. Besides, GST rates on temperature checking equipment have been reduced from 18% to 5% and ambulances have been reduced from 28% to 12%

These rates are valid till September 30, as announced by the union government.

