'GST Decision Was Taken In Consultation With Opposition': Piyush Goyal Slams Ruckus In RS

After 19 MPs from the Opposition were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the week for 'misconduct', Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for creating a ruckus over GST, stating that the decision was earlier unanimously taken along with the Opposition parties. He also assured that as soon as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, comes to the house, the discussion on price rise will take place.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Opposition for the continuous disruption, and said, "Those who have not even reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel will get exposed before the house. Their demand for GST, which is completely baseless, and the allegation, in which the very same Ministers and Governments of the Congress, TMC, AAP, DMK and Kerala Communist Party were a part of the desicion taken unanimously by the GST. Therefore, it is incumbent on the honourable MPs, not to infringe on the rights of other members, who want debates, discussions and passage of bills."

Goyal added, "We're ready for discussion but despite that, they (Opposition) are repeatedly disrupting House proceedings. We're hopeful that as soon as Finance Minister comes, the discussion on price rise will take place. Some MPs have been suspended for this week for disrupting the House."

Here's the list of suspended MPs:

(1) Sushmita Dev, AITC

(2) Mausam Noot, AITC

(3) Shanta Chhetri, AITC

(4) Dola Sen, AITC

(5) Santanu Sen, AlTC

(6) Abhi Ranjan Biswar, AITC

(7) Md. Nadimul Haque, AITC

(8) M. Hamamed Abdulla, DMK

(9) B. Lingaiah Yadav, TRS

(10) A.A. Rahim, CPI (M)

(11) Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS

(12) S. Kalyanasundaram, DMK

(13) R. Girranjan, DMK

(14) N.R. Elango, DMK

(15) V. Sivadasan, CPI (M)

(16) M. Shanmugam, DMK

(17) Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS

(18) Sandosh Kumar P. , CPI

(19) Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

Earlier in the day, 19 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct'. The MPs were suspended from the Upper House of the Parliament for the remaining part of the week after they reached the well of the House protesting, demanding discussion on the issues of inflation and the recent GST rate hike. A day before, four MPs from Congress were suspended from the Lok Sabha. The MPs, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan, were suspended when even after continued warning, they went on to protest.