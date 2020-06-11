Last Updated:

Ramachandra Guha Deflects Blame Over Quote Deeming Gujarat Culturally Inferior To Bengal

After facing criticism for his controversial tweet on Gujarat's culture on Thursday, June 11, author and historian Ramachandra Guha issued a clarification.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Ram Guha

After facing criticism for his controversial tweet on Gujarat's culture on Thursday, June 11, author and historian Ramachandra Guha issued a clarification. He contended that he had posted a quote because he found it striking. Guha stressed that he may or may not necessarily endorse the quotes posted by him. Thereafter, he urged everyone to direct their praise their anger or praise towards the "ghost" of the person being quoted. Earlier, Guha had quoted British intellectual Philip Spratt who reportedly wrote- "Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province... Bengal in contrast is economically backward but culturally advanced". 

Read: Ramachandra Guha Claims He Was Distorted, Slams Congress Even In His Clarification

Read: 'Gujarat Is Great, Bengal Is Great': CM Vijay Rupani Slams Guha's Jibe On State's Culture

Rupani slams Guha

Guha's post referring to Gujarat as"culturally backward" was condemned by several BJP leaders including Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Rupani alleged that a group of elites was trying to divide Indians just like the British policy of 'divide and rule'. Maintaining that the entire country is united and has strong cultural foundations, he reckoned that Indians would not fall for such tricks.

The Gujarat CM opined that the focus should be on the high economic aspirations of Indians. Former BJP MP and celebrated actor Paresh Rawal slammed Guha for attempting to create a rift between Gujarat and West Bengal after allegedly "distorting" history. Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh alleged that Guha's definition of intellectualism is "breaking India". 

Read: Ramachandra Guha Misfires; Slammed For "peddling South Africa As Example To Shame India"

Read: Paresh Rawal Slams 'gutless' Ramachandra Guha For His Gujarat Vs Bengal Comparison

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all