Ramachandra Guha Deflects Blame Over Quote Deeming Gujarat Culturally Inferior To Bengal

After facing criticism for his controversial tweet on Gujarat's culture on Thursday, June 11, author and historian Ramachandra Guha issued a clarification. He contended that he had posted a quote because he found it striking. Guha stressed that he may or may not necessarily endorse the quotes posted by him. Thereafter, he urged everyone to direct their praise their anger or praise towards the "ghost" of the person being quoted. Earlier, Guha had quoted British intellectual Philip Spratt who reportedly wrote- "Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province... Bengal in contrast is economically backward but culturally advanced".

Statutory warning; when I post quotes by others found in the course of my research, I do so because I find them arresting in some way. I may (or may not) endorse, in part or in whole, what I am quoting. Reserve your praise or your anger for the ghost of the person being quoted. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 11, 2020

"Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province... . Bengal in contrast is economically backward but culturally advanced".

Philip Spratt, writing in 1939. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 11, 2020

Rupani slams Guha

Guha's post referring to Gujarat as"culturally backward" was condemned by several BJP leaders including Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Rupani alleged that a group of elites was trying to divide Indians just like the British policy of 'divide and rule'. Maintaining that the entire country is united and has strong cultural foundations, he reckoned that Indians would not fall for such tricks.

The Gujarat CM opined that the focus should be on the high economic aspirations of Indians. Former BJP MP and celebrated actor Paresh Rawal slammed Guha for attempting to create a rift between Gujarat and West Bengal after allegedly "distorting" history. Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh alleged that Guha's definition of intellectualism is "breaking India".

Earlier it was the British who tried to divide and rule. Now it is a group of elites who want to divide Indians.



Indians won’t fall for such tricks.



Gujarat is great, Bengal is great...India is united.



Our cultural foundations are strong, our economic aspirations are high. https://t.co/9mCuqCt7d1 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) June 11, 2020

Sports writer turned historian ( self proclaimed ) @Ram_Guha terms Gujaratis as non intellectuals & Bengalis as intellectuals . Everyone knows that his definition of intellectualism is breaking India . Now Gujaratis are happy & Bengalis are angry about him . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) June 11, 2020

