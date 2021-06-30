Guided & aimed At You & Your Corrupt Business: Sidhu On Badal's 'misguided Missile' Charge

Hitting back at Sukhbir Singh Badal, disgruntled Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu responded to the Akali Dal chief's 'misguided missile' remark amid the turmoil within the Congress' Punjab faction. Rubbing salt on Sidhu's wounds, the SAD chief had said that the former cricketer is a 'misguided missile' that is not under any control. In response, Sidhu retorted that he is 'guided and aimed' to destroy Badal's 'corrupt businesses'.

Taking a dig at the Badal family's resort 'Sukh Vilas', Sidhu in a stern tone remarked that he will not relent until he turns the Badal-owned property 'built on the ruins of Punjab' into a public school and hospital.

Guided and aimed at you to destroy your corrupt businesses ... Until your Sukh Vilas built on Punjab’s ruins is not turned into a Public School & Public Hospital to serve Punjab’s poor, I won’t relent !! https://t.co/WKXOmJKMoB — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 30, 2021

Sukhbir Singh Badal trained his guns at Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday as he responded to a question related to the Congress MLA's criticism of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh over the probe into the 2015 sacrilege incidents.

“Over the past 25 years, Sidhu hasn’t been loyal to anyone. He deserted cricket, left the BJP and turned to the Congress only to criticise its leaders. Earlier, he would make Prime Minister Narendra Modi happy with a few dialogues and now he uses the same dialogues for Congress president Sonia Gandhi,” the Akali leader said. Pertinently, Sukhbir Singh Badal and his father Parkash Singh Badal were both recently questioned by the Punjab Police SIT as the Badals were in power during the Kotkapura firing case in 2015. Incidentally, Navjot Singh Sidhu has often levelled allegations of the Badals running the government from behind the scenes of the Captain Amarinder Singh administration.

Navjot Sidhu attacks CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive. The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9.

Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Captain Singh on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that Sidhu wanted to join some other party. In order to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28.

Amid the infighting within the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday held a 'long meeting' with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This comes a day after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi issued a statement saying that 'no meeting' had been scheduled with Sidhu who claimed to have left his residence to meet the top brass namely- Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu on Wednesday posted a photo with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharing that he had held a 'long meeting' with her.