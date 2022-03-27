Guj Cong ramps up social media team ahead of state Assembly polls

Ahmedabad, Mar 27 (PTI) The Gujarat Congress has restructured its social media team ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end and roped in nearly 200 workers to spread information about the party's work among voters and counter fake news, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.

The new recruits include 41 presidents at the district and metro-levels, 15 vice presidents, 30 general secretaries, 44 secretaries, and 60 executive committee members, Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi told PTI.

"The party has announced a new team to handle its social media presence ahead of the election. Responsibilities of the officials are being determined, and the party is planning to organise a mega meet on social media in coming days," he said.

The team includes dedicated party workers and "not a paid army like the case in other political parties", he claimed.

"They will motivate and establish a network with our other workers who have the presence on social media platforms so that they could play an effective role in the forthcoming Assembly elections by countering fake news and misinformation about the party," he said.

Doshi said the Congress workers will engage on all kinds of social media platforms, including booth-level WhatsApp groups.

"Their biggest role will be to expose lies being spread by the BJP and bring out the truth," he added.

The BJP has been in power in the state since 1995. PTI KA GK GK

