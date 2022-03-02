Guj Governor cuts short his customary Assembly address due to sloganeering by Congress MLAs

Gandhinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat had to cut short his customary address to the state Legislative Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session here on Wednesday after Congress MLAs caused disruption by raising anti-BJP slogans over various issues.

Due to the continuous sloganeering by nearly 50 opposition MLAs, who were seen carrying placards, the governor left the House after addressing it for nearly five minutes. His remaining speech was then tabled in the House.

As soon as Devvrat began his address by remembering Mahatma Gandhi, senior Congress MLA Virji Thummar interrupted him and urged him to first ask the BJP government to stop eulogising Gandhiji's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Without paying any heed to the chaos created by the opposition bench, Devvrat continued with his address initially. But after Thummar, another senior Congress MLA got up from his seat and started shouting slogans seeking the resignation of Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, over the issue of law and order situation and seizure of drugs from Mundra port and different parts of the state in the recent past. Later, other MLAs also joined the chorus and started raising slogans against the BJP government over several other issues, including paper leak of a clerk recruitment exam, corruption and harassment by land mafia.

Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara raised the issue of deaths caused due to coronavirus in Gujarat and sought a fair compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Due to the chaos, the governor cut short his speech and left the House.

Among other things, the governor, in his speech, mentioned the recent court judgment regarding the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts.

A special court judge here last month convicted 49 persons, of which, 38 were sentenced to death and 11 were given life imprisonment, noted the governor.

"The investigation and consequent judgment shows that terrorist activities will not be tolerated and strict prosecution will be done against all the involved persons," the governor said in his address. PTI PJT PD NP NP

