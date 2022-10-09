Gujarat AAP Chief Hurls 'casteist Abuse' At PM Modi; BJP Slams 'gutter-level Politics'

In a controversial remark, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat President Gopal Italia on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'neech'. The AAP leader is also seen using other expletive references in a 50-second long video shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya.

Italia's barb comes at a time when PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth about Rs 3,900 crore at Modhera village in Gujarat's Mehsana district. He also declared Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

Sharing the purported clip on Twitter, Malviya said, "Gopal Italia, Kejriwal’s right hand man and AAP Gujarat’s President, stoops to Kejriwal’s level, calls Prime Minister Modi “नीच”। Using such profanities and abusing Gujarat’s pride and son of the soil is an insult to every Gujarati, who has voted for him and the BJP for 27 years."

In the shocking clip, Italia can be heard saying, "PM Modi you are a neech person. I want to know from you all if any Prime Minister in the past has done this type of drama before elections. This neech type of person is doing a roadshow."

pic.twitter.com/5J2k8Ibmwv — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 9, 2022

'Gutter-level politics,' says BJP

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Nalin Kohli slamed Arvind Kejriwal's party for playing 'gutter-level' politics. He said that the comments reflect the real mindset of Kejriwal and his team members.

"Gutter-level politics. All the talk they do about development and service is a fraud. This is the reflection of the real mindset of Arvind Kejriwal and his team members. This shows their hatred for Narendra Modi who has served as Chief Minister then the people of India reposed faith in him and elected him Prime Minister on two occasions."

"When the AAP uses this kind of language. It shows the serial hatred they have because they can't take on the politics of BJP and PM Narendra Modi, which is development centric. The people of Gujarat will give a resounding reply to the AAP. This is to cover up the focus that has been happening on AAP for the hatred for Hindus."

Shehzad Poonawala also slammed Italia for "casteist abuse" against PM Modi. He also shared another video, in which he claimed, the AAP leader allegedly abused the Hindu community.