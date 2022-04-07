Gujarat: AAP Youth Wing Leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja Held For Allegedly Assaulting Police

On Wednesday, the Gujarat police informed that they have arrested Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) youth wing leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja for allegedly assaulting police personnel and dragging a constable on the bonnet of his car. At a press conference on Wednesday, Gandhinagar range Inspector General of Police Abhay Chudasma and Gandhinagar SP Mayur Chavda unveiled a purported dashcam film of Jadeja's car showing a policeman being dragged on the bonnet.

“Yuvrajsinh Jadeja had installed a camera on the dashboard of his car and his act of mowing down policemen was also recorded in it. We have seized the footage and his cellphone and given it to the forensic sciences laboratory for further analysis,” said IGP Abhay Chudasama said.

According to police, a case has been filed against Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party's youth wing leader Jadeja and his accomplice Deepak Zala under sections 332 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly attacking a constable and attempting to kill him.

On April 5, job seekers (for associate professors or Vidyasahayaks candidates) organised a protest against the state government for failing to increase openings. The Gandhinagar Police detained the demonstrators, and AAP's Yuvrajsinh Jadeja went to Gandhinagar police headquarters to support them.

“After some heated arguments, Jadeja attacked some on-duty policemen and then tried to flee from the spot. However, a constable jumped on the car bonnet to stop him,” the police said.

Furthermore, the cops' evidence has been forwarded for forensic processing, according to Gandhinagar police. Jadeja, the Gujarat leader of the AAP's youth branch, and one of his collaborators have been sent to Sabarmati Central Jail. Police also noted that further investigation is underway.

AAP kicks off election campaign in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, along with newly elected Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday, kicked off 'Tiranga Yatra' as part of their roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad ahead of assembly elections later this year. The AAP leaders set out on the two-km roadshow in the city atop a truck decked up as a chariot after seeking the blessings of Goddess Khodiyar Mata at a temple in the Nikol area. Kejriwal and Mann were accompanied by Gujrat AAP leaders Gopal Italia and Isudan Gadhvi.

Targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal said, "After 25 years of rule, they (BJP) are full of arrogance...give a chance to AAP, like the people of Delhi and Punjab gave. If you do not like it, change the government and bring them back."

The party is planning to contest from 182 assembly constituencies, Kejriwal had said last year. The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly election, but could not open its account. In the local bodies polls held last year in March AAP had won 42 seats.

(Input with ANI)