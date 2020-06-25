Gujarat: Abstained In Rajya Sabha Polls, BTP MLAs Fear 'threat To Life'

While the Rajya Sabha election has gone without hiccups for at least BJP, the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs Chhotu Vasava and Mahesh Vasava had abstained from voting in the elections and have now written to the President that they 'fear for their lives.'

Both the MLAs — Mahesh Vasava and Chhotu Vasava of Dediyapada and Jaghadiya respectively — are tribal leaders. Usually, they have sided with the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha elections. But this time around, they claimed that they abstained from voting in the recent polls since they felt dejected that neither the Congress nor the BJP has done much for the development of tribals.

In fact, that would've only supported the party who would've been ready to give in writing about the implementation of Schedule 5 of the Constitution. The Schedule 5 denotes 'Provisions to Administration and Control of Scheduled Areas and Schedules Tribes' and Part A of the Constitution of India also denotes that, 'the Governor of each state having Scheduled Areas therein, shall annually, or whenever so required by the President, make a report to the President regarding the administration of the Scheduled Areas...' There are several areas of Gujarat (including the two constituencies of both BTP MLAs) that have been declared under Schedule 5.

Moreover, Chhotu Vasava also claimed that in the past, the current dispensation had been known to create fake encounters and that's why they fear for their lives. In the recent Rajya Sabha elections, both the Congress and BJP were extremely confident of the support they were assured from BTP, but in the last few moments, BTP MLAs made it known to them, that they were abstaining from voting as a sign of protest for non-implementation of Schedule 5.

