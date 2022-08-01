Gujarat: After Free Electricity Promise, Arvind Kejriwal Guarantees Jobs If AAP Wins Polls

On August 1, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a public rally in Gujarat, attempted to woo voters with the promise of providing lakhs of jobs. Earlier in July, the AAP leader had promised free electricity his party receive's the people's mandate in the state Assembly elections, scheduled for later this year.

Addressing a rally on Monday, Kejriwal said, "Today I am giving a guarantee of providing jobs. I know how to give jobs. I've done the same in Delhi. And in coming 5 years, I'll give 20 lakh jobs to Delhi so the same I'm promising to every youth of Gujarat." The AAP national convenor, who is also the chief minister of Delhi, added that his party will give three thousand rupees per month to the youth of Gujarat until jobs have been provided to them.

Kejriwal also addressed the issue of exam papers being leaked in the state. Saying that such incidents are causing a great deal of stress to students, Kejriwal promised that his party will implement a law against exam papers being leaked and punish the mafia behind such crimes if they were to be elected to power in Gujarat.

"Earlier when I came to Gujarat I gave the promise of electricity. I saw how much costly the electricity is so today I'll promise to give 300 units of free electricity per household in Gujarat," the AAP leader further said and mentioned how his party has provided free electricity to the people of Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal's Surat rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made his first pre-poll guarantee in Gujarat to provide 300 units of free electricity to every household in the state if voted to power while addressing a public meeting in Surat, on July 21.

Speaking during that public rally, Kejriwal had also launched a veiled attack on the BJP-ruled government, where he asserted that his party doesn't believe in politics but, instead, in working for the people. Detailing more about his free electricity promise, the AAP leader said, "We will provide 300 units (600 units in two months) of free electricity to all domestic consumers. We will ensure 24x7 electricity supply in all cities and villages, and all pending electricity bills up to 31st December 2021 will be waived off."

In addition to that, just like he did on Monday, he also guaranteed that the people can freely opt not to vote for AAP in the next elections if all the promises are not fulfilled.