Gujarat: Ahead Of Hardik Patel's Induction, BJP Puts Up Posters In Vadodara To Welcome Him

Posters welcoming Hardik Patel were seen in Vadodara on June 1 as he is set to join the BJP on June 2 at Kamalam - the Party Headquarters in the presence of the BJP state leadership. Notably, Gujarat leader Hardik Patel had informed ANI he will be joining the party on June 2. Patel had earlier resigned form the Congress party on May 18.

Hardik Patel dumps Congress

Former Gujarat Congress state president Hardik Patel, known for leading the patidar quota agitation, joined the Congress party on March 12, 2019 and was appointed as the president of the Gujarat state Congress on July 11, 2020. Despite the Congress party having benefited from Patel's anti-BJP campaign in 2017, he publicly claimed to have been ignored by the party.

He accused the grand old party of always putting roadblocks on the path of solutions to major problems the country was facing and said the party doesn't have any agenda for the citizens of the country.

Writing to Sonia Gandhi, he noted, "Be it the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of GST- India wanted solutions for this subject for a long time and Congress only played the role of a roadblock and was always only obstructive. When it came to issues related to India, Gujarat or the Patel community, Congress' only stand was to oppose whatever the government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji did! Congress today has been rejected in almost every state of India because the party and its leadership have not been able to present a basic roadmap to the people."

Major inductions in BJP ahead of Gujarat assembly polls

As many as over 500 doctors joined the BJP on May 8 in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel and state president C R Patil. Moreover in March 2022, several AAP workers and senior leaders joined the saffron party.

In a major jolt for the Congress party in Gujarat, MLA from Khedbrahma, Ashwin Kotwal, resigned from the assembly and joined BJP. Kotwal has been winning consecutively for three terms from Khedbrahma, and is a major tribal leader in the state.

He is the 13th Congress leader to leave the party since the assembly elections in 2017, after which the Congress's tally in the 182-member assembly has gone down to 64.

IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD