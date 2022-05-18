Gujarat AICC In-charge Slams Hardik Patel's Exit From Congress; 'Politics Of Dishonesty'

The exit of Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel from the party has caused a massive blow to the decades-old party, inviting stern reactions from various leaders. Recently, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Gujarat, Raghu Sharma also questioned Patel's decision to quit and further termed it as 'politics of dishonesty and betrayal'.

While speaking to ANI, Gujarat AICC in-charge Raghu Sharma said, "This is politics of dishonesty, of betrayal. He was a star campaigner in the recent five-state elections. He was bad-mouthing BJP in UP, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. What happened overnight?"

This is politics of dishonesty, of betrayal. He was a star campaigner in the recent 5-state elections. He was bad-mouthing BJP in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab. What happened overnight?: Raghu Sharma, AICC In-charge of Gujarat on Hardik Patel's resignation from the party pic.twitter.com/6irbDqNC67 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Hardik Patel resigns from Congress ahead of Gujarat Elections

On May 18, Hardik Patel resigned from his post of Gujarat Congress working president. Despite the fact that Congress benefited from his anti-BJP campaign in the 2017 election, he publicly claimed to have been sidelined in the party. Posting his resignation letter on Twitter, he exuded confidence in working positively for Gujarat in the future.

Writing to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, he noted, "Be it the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of GST, India wanted solutions for this subject for a long time and Congress only played the role of a roadblock and was always only obstructive. When it came to issues related to India, Gujarat or the Patel community, Congress' only stand was to oppose whatever the government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji did! Congress today has been rejected in almost every state of India because the party and its leadership have not been able to present a basic roadmap to the people."

"Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership. Whenever I met with the senior leadership, I always felt that leaders were not really interested in hearing about problems concerning the people of Gujarat but were more engrossed on what messages they had received on their mobile and other such trivial things. Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad! Some people behave in a way like they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis," he added, taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi.

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

