Gujarat & Goa CMs Slam Adhir Ranjan Over 'Rashtrapatni' Remark; 'Congress Stands Exposed'

After Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' and ignited a major sexism controversy, he received a major backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant have lambasted Chowdhury over the derogatory remark against the President.

"The remarks are unconstitutional and blemish the position of the President. Through such comments, women, as well as the President, have been disrespected. Congress should apologise to the people of the country for this," said Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. The Goa CM too slammed the Congress MP over his sexist remark and said, "The arrogance of the INC stands exposed again. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on Hon'ble President expose the ugly face of Congress that they cannot digest the rise of common women from Tribal community to the highest constitutional post of India."

The arrogance of the INC stands exposed again. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on Hon'ble President expose the ugly face of Congress that they cannot digest the rise of common women from Tribal community to highest constitutional post of India. pic.twitter.com/0S80RhhfY9 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' in Parliament. The case was registered in Madhya Pradesh.

Dindori ASP Jagannath Markan said, "A complaint letter was presented by BJP workers against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for making insulting remarks toward President Droupadi Mumu. FIR filed in the matter under IPC Section 153B, 505(2) and being sent to Delhi."

Adhir Chowdhury says 'Rashtrapatni' a 'slip of tongue'

Claiming it was a mistake and he did not call President Droupadi Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’ deliberately, Chowdhury justified himself and called it a slip of tongue. While speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, he said, "Why should I apologise to the BJP? Who are they? It was a mistake... I have never used this word before in any of my media addresses. The ruling party, in a deliberate design, is trying to make mountain out of a molehill."

On July 27, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made the comment when Congress was protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. On being asked about the party's plan to march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to meet the Rashtrapati." "India's Rashtrapati....(pause)..Rashtrapatni, is for all," he said, appearing to correct himself.

Image: PTI, ANI