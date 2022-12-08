Gujarat Assembly Election Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins On Thursday As Results Awaited

Quick links:
Voting was held y in 93 Assembly seats across 14 central and northern districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the state polls and the results are now awaited on Dec 8, Thursday.
Votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections was cast in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state. The counting started at 8 am at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats, an official told the PTI. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.
While AAP fielded its candidates for all Assembly seats in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, it has kept its prime focus on PM Modi's home state where it has been able to build a few strongholds in recent years. The party gained ground in the BJP-ruled Gujarat after it won 27 seats in the 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation elections. The Congress, which had 36 councillors, lost all the seats in the civic body election. Seeking to expand its footprint, the AAP plans to contest in most of the states going to polls next year.
In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, a total of 4.91 crore electors voted, and a voter turnout of over 63.31 percent in phase 1 was recorded and 65.31 percent in phase II. The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Gujarat assembly election results will be surprising. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state for campaigning every week, while Union Minister Amit Shah is camping there. "This is their condition in their home state. I believe that the results in Gujarat Assembly election may be surprising," Gehlot, who is the senior observer for the state election, told reporters here. Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.
He also targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, questioning why the party withdrew its campaign from Himachal Pradesh before the elections. "AAP disappeared from campaigning in Himachal Pradesh. Neither Kejriwal nor Modi have faith in democracy, they are fascists and damaging the country. The fake promises of Kejriwal are being exposed," he added, according to a PTI report.
BJP, which had controlled the MCD for 15 long years, could win 104 wards. "The AAP may win around 12 seats -- 2-3 in Surat, 7-8 in Saurashtra, two in the tribal belt, and a few surprises here and there in north and central Gujarat," Dilip Gohil, a political analyst based in Ahmedabad, told PTI.
To earn a national party status, a political outfit needs to be recognized in at least four states, and to be recognised as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election.
Results of the high stakes polls in Modi's home state will determine whether the AAP could successfully elbow out the Congress as number two in the tally and emerge as the principal challenger of the BJP.
The feat, if achieved, will also determine the role that Kejriwal would play in stopping the Modi juggernaut in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Already recognised as the state party in Delhi, Punjab and Goa, the AAP is just a state away from earning the national party status.
All eyes will be on the Aam Aadmi Party when the counting of votes polled in the Gujarat Assembly elections begins on Thursday as the outcome will determine the fate of the Arvind Kejriwal led party's national ambition, PTI reports. Aiming to breach the BJP's Gujarat bastion, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded its candidate to contest all 182 assembly seats and carried out a high decibel campaign in the run-up to the polls in Gujarat.
During the campaign, the party positioned itself and its national convenor Kejriwal as the sole challenger of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively.
Votes for the 2022 Legislative Assembly election in Gujarat will be counted on Thursday, December 8 as a tough contest is held between the BJP, Congress and AAP. The results will decide which of the three parties will form a government in Gujarat. The Exit polls, however, have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat. If it secures the win, the BJP will clutch the seventh consecutive term.