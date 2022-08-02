Gujarat Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Announces First List Of 10 Candidates

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Gujarat assembly elections this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of candidates for ten assembly constituencies across the state.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the president of the AAP unit in Gujarat, Gopal Italiya along with Isudan Gadhvi, the party's national joint secretary announced the names of ten candidates who will be contesting elections from the mentioned assembly seats.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the first list of ten candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held this year. pic.twitter.com/LJ5Qkxk8Lh — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Speaking at the press conference, the AAP state president Gopal Italiya announced the names of Bhemabhai Choudhary, Jagmal Vala, Arjun Rathva, Sagar Rabari, Vashram, Ram Dhanuk, Shivlal Barasia, Sunil Vaghani, Rajendra Solanki, and Omprakash Tiwari who are the first ten candidates from the party.

In addition to that, he also lauded the efforts made by the candidates towards public interest in their respective assemblies. This came just a day after Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Gujarat to carry out his party's poll campaigns in the state.

Arvind Kejriwal promises employment to every jobless person in Gujarat if voted to power

While addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Somnath on Monday, the AAP chief promised to provide employment to every individual in the state if his party is voted to power. In addition to that, he also assured that those who don't get work will be provided Rs 3,000 per month.

"I give a guarantee of employment to the people of Gujarat. Every jobless person in the state will be given a job. All those, who do not get jobs will be given Rs 3000 per month", he said.

The aggressive poll campaigns come at a time when the state elections are nearing and the AAP is set to make a mark. Earlier during his visit to Surat, the Delhi CM had promised 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers besides 24x7 supply to cities and villages.

Notably, AAP which recently registered a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly polls will be contesting from all the 182 seats in the state. It is gearing up to compete against the ruling BJP which has its stronghold in Gujarat.



Image: PTI