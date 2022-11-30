Gujarat Assembly Elections: Voting Ends In First Phase; Voter Turnout At 60.48%

Quick links:
Image: ANI/PTI
The polling has concluded peacefully in the first phase of Assembly elections today, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said.
WATCH | Ambulance given way during PM Modi's mega roadshow in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega 50 km roadshow sees humongous support as thousands throng to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.
An average voter turnout of 57.60% was recorded as the voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of the state ends, the Election Commission said. The voter turnout is likely to go up.
Voting ended for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions at 5 pm on Thursday.
While the final voting figures were awaited, 48.65 per cent turn-out was recorded till 3 pm, the Election Commission said.
Barring a few minor incidents and some reports of problems in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the voting process, which commenced at 8 am, remained largely peaceful.
The second phase of elections will be held on December 5 and results will be announced on December 8.
A BJP candidate from Navsari's Vansda Piyush Bhai Patel has alleged that he was attacked by unknown persons in Jhari village in the early morning hours today, Navsari SP said. The SP added, "4-5 vehicles were also damaged in the incident and investigation is underway."
#LIVE | Double engine government effective for Gujarat: PM Modi at Himatnagar

48.48% voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in the first phase of the Gujarat Elections 2022, as per the Election Commission of India.
LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi addresses public meeting in Himmatnagar, Gujarat.
Kavita and Vaibhav cast their votes on their marriage day at polling booth number 208 Bhuj Assembly constituency, Gujarat. The couple posed with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans at the polling booth.
AAP leaders including party president Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh and Gujarat's co-in-charge Raghav Chadha addressed a roadshow in Ahmedabad.
AAP leaders including party president Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh and Gujarat's co-in-charge Raghav Chadha addressed a roadshow in Ahmedabad.
As of 1 pm, the voter turnout for the first phase of the Gujarat election is 34.48%. . As far as constituencies are concerned, Kaprada witnessed the highest turnout at 47.34% whereas Gandhidham had the lowest turnout at 24.70%.
Here is the district-wise turnout:
|
District
|
Voter turnout
|
Amreli
|
32.01%
|
Bharuch
|
35.98%
|
Bhavnagar
|
32.74%
|
Botad
|
30.26%
|
Dangs
|
46.22%
|
Devbhumi Dwarka
|
33.89%
|
Gir Somnath
|
35.99%
|
Jamnagar
|
30.34%
|
Junagadh
|
32.96%
|
Kachchh
|
33.44%
|
Morbi
|
38.61%
|
Narmada
|
46.13%
|
Navsari
|
39.20%
|
Porbandar
|
30.20%
|
Rajkot
|
32.88%
|
Surat
|
33.10%
|
Surendranagar
|
34.18%
|
Tapi
|
46.35%
|
Valsad
|
38.08%
People are voting very enthusiastically. In Rajkot district, 26% polling has been recorded till 12 noon. No untoward incident has been reported so far. We are monitoring sensitive polling stations through webcasting," Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh said.
Hitting out at Congress, PM Modi asserted, "Friends of Congress, listen with open ears, faith and disbelief in your democracy is your issue. If you want to live for your family then it is your choice. But write down one thing, the more mud you throw, the more lotus will bloom."
कांग्रेस के मित्र कान खोल कर सुन लें, आपकी लोकतंत्र में आस्था और अविश्वास आपका विषय है, परिवार के लिए जीना है तो आपकी मर्जी, लेकिन एक बात लिख लीजिए, जितना कीचड़ उछालोगे, उतना कमल खिलेगा।

Addressing a rally in Aravalli, UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Today is an important day. Voting is underway for the first phase of polls today and today itself Gujarat's pride PM Modi has become Head of G20 countries. It shows PM Modi's leadership and India's increasing reputation at the global level."
PM Modi addressed another rally in poll-bound Gujarat. He observed, "Wonderful to be in Chhota Udepur. Amazing energy at the Gujarat BJP rally".
Wonderful to be in Chhota Udepur. Amazing energy at the @BJP4Gujarat rally.
Here are glimpses from India's first health booth in Junagadh district where people are undergoing health check-ups apart from voting.
Alongside voting, Voters undergoing health check up at India's first health booth in Junagadh district during the first phase of #GujaratElections2022.
In a video message, acclaimed actor and former MP Paresh Rawal urged people to make BJP victorious in the Gujarat election with a huge majority.
પવિત્ર મત નીતિ, નિયત અને નિર્ણાયક નેતૃત્વવાળી સરકારને
પવિત્ર મત ભરોસાની ભાજપ સરકારને
ભાજપને પ્રંચડ બહુમતીથી વિજયી બનાવવા જાણીતા અભિનેતા અને પૂર્વ સાંસદ શ્રી @SirPareshRawal ની જનતાને અપીલ...
Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani casts his vote at the polling booth in Khambalia.
द्वारका (गुजरात): राज्यसभा सांसद परिमल नथवानी ने खंभालिया पोलिंग बूथ पर अपना वोट डाला। #GujaratAssemblyPolls
104-year voter Ramji Bhai voted at the polling station instead of opting for postal ballot.
104 year voter Sh Ramji Bhai participated in the festival of #democracy by voting at the polling station instead of opting for postal ballot.
His willingness & enthusiasm to vote is an inspiration for everyone!
Reacting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling PM Modi 'Raavan', Amit Shah opined, "Whenever the Congress has used inappropriate words against PM Modi, then the people of Gujarat have given a reply through the ballot box. This time also the people of the state will give a reply."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a massive roadshow in Sanand, Ahmedabad. Speaking to the media, he said, "Under the tenure of CM Modi, various problems were solved in Gujarat. The water problem was solved, and check dams were built. Electricity is being supplied for 24 hours. Enrollment and dropout issue was solved".
Amazing vibrancy and enthusiasm among the people of Sanand. Live from the roadshow!
Union Minister Darshana Jardosh cast her vote in Surat. She stated, "People are voting for double-engine government in the state. People from every community have been voting and we'll be forming the government with an absolute majority".
Celebratory mood prevails among BJP workers as top leaders including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to campaign in Ahmedabad.
As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout increased to 19.16% as of 11 am. As far as constituencies are concerned, Nizar witnessed the highest turnout at 27.15% whereas Dwarka had the lowest turnout at 11.53%.
Here is the district-wise turnout
|
District
|
Voter turnout
|
Amreli
|
19%
|
Bharuch
|
17.57%
|
Bhavnagar
|
18.84%
|
Botad
|
18.50%
|
Dangs
|
24.99%
|
Devbhumi Dwarka
|
15.86%
|
Gir Somnath
|
20.75%
|
Jamnagar
|
17.85%
|
Junagadh
|
18.85%
|
Kachchh
|
17.62%
|
Morbi
|
22.27%
|
Narmada
|
23.73%
|
Navsari
|
21.79%
|
Porbandar
|
16.49%
|
Rajkot
|
18.98%
|
Surat
|
18.07%
|
Surendranagar
|
20.67%
|
Tapi
|
26.47%
|
Valsad
|
19.57%
Speaking to the media, Union Health Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "People of my village (Hanol) have always believed in the politics of development. I see that the trust of the people of Gujarat has increased in BJP. This time we will break our record and will create a new record."
#GujaratElections2022 | Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with villagers, before casting his vote, in Hanol village in Bhavnagar district.
PM Modi addressed a rally in Kalol for the second phase of the Gujarat election.
Grateful for the immense support in Kalol. Addressing a rally. @BJP4Gujarat.
Ruling out a three-way contest in Gujarat while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated, "Even in the past, Congress had tried to fight the election by bringing a third party. First Shankersinh Ji, then Keshubhai Patel. This is sad and unfortunate. But the people of Gujarat are clever. Every time, the people of Gujarat have thwarted their dreams."
#BREAKING | Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi speaks to Republic on polling day from Surat; expresses confidence over BJP's victory.