Last Updated:

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Voting Ends In First Phase; Voter Turnout At 60.48%

The political fate of 788 candidates will be sealed in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election as voting commenced at 8 am today. The polling shall take place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. While BJP is seeking to break its 2002 record, AAP and Congress are aiming to wrest the saffron party's bastion.

Written By
Digital Desk
Gujarat election

Image: ANI/PTI

pointer
20:30 IST, December 1st 2022
Polling in first phase of Gujarat polls concluded peacefully: EC

 

The polling has concluded peacefully in the first phase of Assembly elections today, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said.

pointer
18:54 IST, December 1st 2022
WATCH: Ambulance given way during PM Modi's mega roadshow in Ahmedabad

 

pointer
18:33 IST, December 1st 2022
PM Modi pays floral tribute to statue of Sardar Patel during roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

 

 

pointer
18:18 IST, December 1st 2022
PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Ahmedabad, thousands line up to greet him

 

pointer
17:54 IST, December 1st 2022
PM Modi holds mega 50 km roadshow in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega 50 km roadshow sees humongous support as thousands throng to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

 

pointer
17:44 IST, December 1st 2022
57.60% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat Assembly elections

An average voter turnout of 57.60% was recorded as the voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of the state ends, the Election Commission said. The voter turnout is likely to go up.

pointer
17:12 IST, December 1st 2022
Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Voting ended for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions at 5 pm on Thursday.

While the final voting figures were awaited, 48.65 per cent turn-out was recorded till 3 pm, the Election Commission said.

Barring a few minor incidents and some reports of problems in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the voting process, which commenced at 8 am, remained largely peaceful.

The second phase of elections will be held on December 5 and results will be announced on December 8. 

pointer
16:32 IST, December 1st 2022
Vansda BJP candidate Piyush Bhai Patel claims he was attacked by unknown persons

A BJP candidate from Navsari's Vansda Piyush Bhai Patel has alleged that he was attacked by unknown persons in Jhari village in the early morning hours today, Navsari SP said. The SP added, "4-5 vehicles were also damaged in the incident and investigation is underway."

pointer
15:49 IST, December 1st 2022
Double engine government effective for Gujarat: PM Modi at Himatnagar
pointer
15:40 IST, December 1st 2022
Voter turnout rises to 48.65%

48.48% voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in the first phase of the Gujarat Elections 2022, as per the Election Commission of India.

pointer
15:21 IST, December 1st 2022
PM Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Himmatnagar

 

pointer
14:36 IST, December 1st 2022
Couple cast vote on the marriage day

Kavita and Vaibhav cast their votes on their marriage day at polling booth number 208 Bhuj Assembly constituency, Gujarat. The couple posed with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans at the polling booth.

 

pointer
14:14 IST, December 1st 2022
AAP leaders hold roadshow in Ahmedabad

AAP leaders including party president Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh and Gujarat's co-in-charge Raghav Chadha addressed a roadshow in Ahmedabad. 

 

pointer
13:40 IST, December 1st 2022
Voter turnout rises to 34.48%

As of 1 pm, the voter turnout for the first phase of the Gujarat election is 34.48%. . As far as constituencies are concerned, Kaprada witnessed the highest turnout at 47.34% whereas Gandhidham had the lowest turnout at 24.70%.

Here is the district-wise turnout: 

District

Voter turnout

Amreli

32.01%

Bharuch

35.98%

Bhavnagar

32.74%

Botad

30.26%

Dangs

46.22%

Devbhumi Dwarka

33.89%

Gir Somnath

35.99%

Jamnagar

30.34%

Junagadh

32.96%

Kachchh

33.44%

Morbi

38.61%

Narmada

46.13%

Navsari

39.20%

Porbandar

30.20%

Rajkot

32.88%

Surat

33.10%

Surendranagar

34.18%

Tapi

46.35%

Valsad

38.08%

 

pointer
13:31 IST, December 1st 2022
People voting enthusiastically: Rajkot Collector

People are voting very enthusiastically. In Rajkot district, 26% polling has been recorded till 12 noon. No untoward incident has been reported so far. We are monitoring sensitive polling stations through webcasting," Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh said. 

pointer
13:28 IST, December 1st 2022
PM Modi takes swipe at Congress

Hitting out at Congress, PM Modi asserted, "Friends of Congress, listen with open ears, faith and disbelief in your democracy is your issue. If you want to live for your family then it is your choice. But write down one thing, the more mud you throw, the more lotus will bloom."

 

pointer
13:20 IST, December 1st 2022
Yogi Adityanath hails PM's leadership

Addressing a rally in Aravalli, UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Today is an important day. Voting is underway for the first phase of polls today and today itself Gujarat's pride PM Modi has become Head of G20 countries. It shows PM Modi's leadership and India's increasing reputation at the global level." 

pointer
13:10 IST, December 1st 2022
PM Modi holds another rally

PM Modi addressed another rally in poll-bound Gujarat. He observed, "Wonderful to be in Chhota Udepur. Amazing energy at the Gujarat BJP rally". 

 

pointer
13:04 IST, December 1st 2022
Glimpses from health booth

Here are glimpses from India's first health booth in Junagadh district where people are undergoing health check-ups apart from voting.

 

pointer
12:52 IST, December 1st 2022
Paresh Rawal appeals to voters

In a video message, acclaimed actor and former MP Paresh Rawal urged people to make BJP victorious in the Gujarat election with a huge majority. 

 

pointer
12:43 IST, December 1st 2022
Rajya Sabha MP casts vote

Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani casts his vote at the polling booth in Khambalia. 

 

pointer
12:37 IST, December 1st 2022
104-year-old voter exercises franchise

104-year voter Ramji Bhai voted at the polling station instead of opting for postal ballot.

 

pointer
12:33 IST, December 1st 2022
Union HM tears into Congress

Reacting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling PM Modi 'Raavan', Amit Shah opined, "Whenever the Congress has used inappropriate words against PM Modi, then the people of Gujarat have given a reply through the ballot box. This time also the people of the state will give a reply." 

pointer
12:19 IST, December 1st 2022
Amit Shah addresses roadshow in Sanand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a massive roadshow in Sanand, Ahmedabad. Speaking to the media, he said, "Under the tenure of CM Modi, various problems were solved in Gujarat. The water problem was solved, and check dams were built. Electricity is being supplied for 24 hours. Enrollment and dropout issue was solved". 

 

pointer
11:49 IST, December 1st 2022
Union Minister Darshana Jardosh casts vote

Union Minister Darshana Jardosh cast her vote in Surat. She stated, "People are voting for double-engine government in the state. People from every community have been voting and we'll be forming the government with an absolute majority". 

pointer
11:47 IST, December 1st 2022
BJP workers gather in Ahmedabad

Celebratory mood prevails among BJP workers as top leaders including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to campaign in Ahmedabad.

 

pointer
11:34 IST, December 1st 2022
Voter turnout rises to 19.16%

As per the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout increased to 19.16% as of 11 am. As far as constituencies are concerned, Nizar witnessed the highest turnout at 27.15% whereas Dwarka had the lowest turnout at 11.53%.

Here is the district-wise turnout

District

Voter turnout

Amreli

19%

Bharuch

17.57%

Bhavnagar

18.84%

Botad

18.50%

Dangs

24.99%

Devbhumi Dwarka

15.86%

Gir Somnath

20.75%

Jamnagar

17.85%

Junagadh

18.85%

Kachchh

17.62%

Morbi

22.27%

Narmada

23.73%

Navsari

21.79%

Porbandar

16.49%

Rajkot

18.98%

Surat

18.07%

Surendranagar

20.67%

Tapi

26.47%

Valsad

19.57%

 

pointer
11:30 IST, December 1st 2022
BJP will create a new record: Union Health Minister

Speaking to the media, Union Health Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "People of my village (Hanol) have always believed in the politics of development. I see that the trust of the people of Gujarat has increased in BJP. This time we will break our record and will create a new record."

 

pointer
11:21 IST, December 1st 2022
PM Modi addresses rally in Kalol

PM Modi addressed a rally in Kalol for the second phase of the Gujarat election.

 

pointer
11:17 IST, December 1st 2022
Fight between BJP & Congress: Harsh Sanghavi

Ruling out a three-way contest in Gujarat while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated, "Even in the past, Congress had tried to fight the election by bringing a third party. First Shankersinh Ji, then Keshubhai Patel. This is sad and unfortunate. But the people of Gujarat are clever. Every time, the people of Gujarat have thwarted their dreams."

 

COMMENT