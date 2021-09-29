Gujarat Assembly passes 3 bills unanimously after Cong lends support

Gandhinagar, Sep 28 (PTI) The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed three bills introduced by the BJP government, one of them related to establishment of a skill university in the state, after they received support from the opposition Congress.

On the last day of the two-day monsoon session, the Assembly passed the Gujarat Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Indian Partnership (Gujarat Amendment) Bill and "Kaushalya" The Skill University Bill.

The state government brought the GST amendment bill to give effect to various changes which were already brought in by the Centre in its GST Act following recommendations made at the 39th meeting of the GST Council, said Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai ,while tabling the bill.

These changes were aimed at removing difficulties faced by traders in filing returns under the GST, thereby reducing the cost of compliance, he said.

Among other changes, the GST bill proposes to "remove the mandatory requirement of getting annual accounts audited", said Desai.

The second bill was regarding bringing some changes in the Indian Partnership Act, 1932, with respect to its implementation in Gujarat, , said Desai.

As the central Act was enacted around 90 years back, there existed some "anomalies" related to registration of the firm, fees, dissolution of firm and change in partners, said the minister said.

The Gujarat government brought the amendment bill to remove such anomalies, said Desai.

The third bill was about establishment of a skill university in the state.

While tabling the bill, Labour and Employment Minister Brijesh Merja said the proposed "Kaushalya Skill University" will accelerate quality skill development aligned to industry demand, and institutionalise robust frameworks for teaching, training and research.

He said the need for skilled manpower of the country will be fulfilled by aligning training with the rapidly changing technology in industries and developing a modern curriculum for manufacturing and services sectors. PTI PJT RSY RSY

