Gujarat Assembly Polls: Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 10.5 Cr Seized By EC Since Nov 3

The model code of conduct has been in force since November 3 in the state where elections will be held on December 1 and 5.

Gujarat elections

Police and surveillance teams deployed by the Election Commission have so far seized cash and jewellery worth Rs 10.49 crore, while more than 91,000 persons have been placed under preventive detention in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

"From November 3 till November 25, local police along with flying and static surveillance teams of the EC have seized Rs 4.01 crore in cash and Rs 6.48 crore worth of jewellery. Various narcotic substances worth Rs 61 crore have also been seized," an official release said.

The police have, so far, lodged more than 29,800 cases under Prohibition laws and arrested 24,170 persons with liquor worth Rs 13.51 crore.

Liquor sale and consumption are completely banned in Gujarat.

In all, 91,154 persons were put under preventive detention so far under various provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Gujarat Prohibition Act and Gujarat Police Act, the release added.

