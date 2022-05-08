Gujarat: BJP Gets Major Boost As 500 Doctors Join The Party Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat, 500 doctors joined the saffron party in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel and state president C R Patil. The polls in Gujarat are slated for later this year. Patil had urged the party workers to work non-stop for six months until the elections in 2022 and said, "We want our party cadre to be energised and that is one of the reasons we have decided not to hold any programs from May 1 to 4. This will be the only break that the party workers will get ahead of the poll battle for Gujarat."

The BJP in a major overhaul exercise in September 2021, changed the Chief Minister and replaced Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel. Additionally, many ministers were also replaced in the run-up to the elections.

Major gains for the BJP before the assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Gandhinagar Municipal Polls in 2022 by winning 41 out of the 44 seats with Congress managing to win just 2 and AAP made an entry into the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation with 1 seat. Moreover in March 2022, hundreds of AAP workers and senior leaders joined BJP. A large number of office-bearers of AAP and the party members from 11 districts of Gujarat joined the BJP at the party headquarters, the BJP said in a release. However local AAP leaders rubbished the switch, termed it as a ‘sham’ and said only the suspended members from the party have joined BJP, while all others were never working with AAP.

In a major jolt for the Congress party in Gujarat, MLA from Khedbrahma, 58-year old Ashwin Kotwal resigned from the assembly and joined BJP. Kotwal has been winning consecutively for three terms from Khedbrahma and is a major tribal leader in the state. He is the 13th Congress leader to leave the party since the assembly elections in 2017 after which the Congress's tally in the 182-member assembly has gone down to 64. It was 77 in 2017. Leaving Alpesh Thakor, all the other turncoat MLAs won the bypolls on BJP’s ticket.

Apart from BJP and AAP, AIMIM, BSP and TMC have already announced plans to contest the assembly elections in Gujarat.

(With inputs from ANI)

