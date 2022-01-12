Gujarat BJP starts COVID-19 helpline to give free guidance to patients, kin

Ahmedabad, Jan 11 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Gujarat on Tuesday launched a helpline to provide free guidance from specialist doctors to coronavirus patients and their relatives in the state.

Infected persons or their relatives can avail expert opinion and guidance about COVID-19 symptoms, medicines, availability of beds or any other related aspect over the phone by dialing 9408216170, Gujarat BJP general secretary Rajni Patel said.

"To handle the calls, the Gujarat BJP's medical cell will form a COVID-19 task force having a panel of 50 to 60 doctors in each district. Till now, 2,500 doctors have come forward and registered themselves to provide services on a voluntary basis," BJP medical cell convener Dr Dharmendra Gajjar said.

"The number released today is a centralized number. If a patient from Bhavnagar calls us for expert opinion or wants to clear some doubts, we will send him a list of all registered specialist doctors of Bhavnagar. This initiative will help many because most patients are currently home isolated," said Gajjar. PTI PJT BNM BNM BNM

