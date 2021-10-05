Gujarat: BJP Sweeps Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Polls; Gets First Majority In 10 Yrs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday registered a landslide victory in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections - its first majority for a decade. Of the 44 seats that went into the polls, BJP won 41 seats. Congress won two seats while Aam Aadmi Party won one seat. Other parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India among others could not win a single seat.

The votes for the local polls were cast on Sunday, September 30. Of the 5,69,785 votes polled, 2,64,902 votes (46.49%) were polled in favour of BJP that fielded candidates from all 44 seats. 1,59,669 votes (28.02%) in favour of Congress that fielded candidates on 44 seats and 1,24,054 votes (21.77%) in favour of AAP that fielded candidates on 40 seats.

Results of Okha and Bhanvad in Devbhumi-Dwarka district, and Thara municipality of Banaskantha district

Meanwhile, the counting of votes was also held for three other municipalities - Okha and Bhanvad in Devbhumi-Dwarka district, and Thara municipality of Banaskantha district. As per the final figures released by the SEC after counting of votes, the BJP won 20 out of 24 seats in Thara, while the Congress got only four seats. The BJP retained Okha municipality by winning 34 out of 36 seats, while two seats went to Congress. However, in a setback to the BJP, Congress emerged victorious in Bhanvad by winning 16 out of 24 seats. The BJP, which managed to win only eight seats this time, was in power in Bhanvad since 1995.

This was the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat. Polls for the local body were originally scheduled in April but were deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda express gratitude to the people

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the results of the local body polls across Gujarat and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between the people of Gujarat and BJP. India's Prime Minister credited it all to karyakartas who worked efficiently at the grassroots and went on to express gratitude towards the people for blessing the party.

Gratitude to the people for repeatedly blessing us. Kudos to all @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas for working hard at the grassroots. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah extended his best wishes to newly-elected Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP President of Gujarat CR Patil, and the whole of BJP Gujarat for the historic win. He added, "I am confident that under the guidance of Modiji, the Gujarat Government will continue to work for the welfare and development of the poor, backward, and deprived sections of the state."

BJP President JP Nadda also took to his official Twitter handle to announce the massive victory of the BJP in the local body polls. "For your continuous support and blessings, I would like to thank the people of Gujarat", and added, "I Would also like to congratulate Bhupendra Patel, CR Patil, and all other BJP workers."

गुजरात स्थानीय निकाय चुनावों व गांधीनगर नगर निगम चुनावों में भाजपा को अपार बहुमत मिला है। लगातार समर्थन और आशीर्वाद के लिए मैं गुजरात की जनता का धन्यवाद देता हूँ और अभूतपूर्व विजय के लिए मुख्यमंत्री @Bhupendrapbjp जी व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष @CRPaatil जी और कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई देता हूं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 5, 2021

