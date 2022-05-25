Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil, on Wednesday, slammed former Union Minister and Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki for his remark on the Ram temple. Patil said that Bharatsinh Solanki needs to consult a doctor to "check his mental stability." The statement comes after the Congress leader passed an appalling remark on the Ayodhya Temple and said that "dogs urinate on the Ram Temple's bricks."

The Gujarat BJP chief, who was in Vadodara to take part in the saffron party's ongoing programme 'One Day One District', said, "Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki needs to consult a psychiatrist and check his mental stability." Further questioning Solanki, Patel challenged him, saying, "If he has a spine, he should dare to make such statements on the people of other religions. It is becoming a habit of the leader to insult Hindus and the Hindu religion."

The Gujarat BJP chief warned the Congress leader by asking him to stop making such statements against Hindus, or "he should prepare for the consequences from Hindus."

Congress leader's shocking statement on Ayodhya Temple

Speaking at a public meeting, Bharatsinh Solanki stoked a controversy by saying that dogs would 'pee' on the bricks sent by the worshippers of the Ram Temple. Taking a veiled dig at BJP, Solanki claimed that the ruling party had 'deceived' people in the name of the Ram temple.

He said, "There is a party raising money in the name of Ram Mandir. Money was collected from house to house in the name of Ram temple. My naive sisters would put tilak on the bricks, worship them take the stones to the village pada, to be sent to Ayodhya. They thought that now our Ram temple will be built. But what happened to those bricks? The dogs would urinate on them. Can those who deceive Lord Ram stay without deceiving us?"

Solanki has been heavily criticised for his remarks. Taking to Twitter, the saffron party's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that Congress followed 'Rome Sanskriti' and would naturally hate 'Ram Sanskriti'. "Hence they denied the existence of Shri Ram.. opposed Mandir for 70 years... they tried to stall the case through Sibal...," Ponnawalla tweeted.

Gujarat Cong leader Bharat Singh Solanki :Dogs urinate on Ram Temple bricks



This is Rome Sanskriti of Congress which hates Ram Sanskriti



Hence they denied existence of Shri Ram.. opposed Mandir for 70 years.. they tried to stall the case through Sibal..



Anti Hindu Congress pic.twitter.com/j7YiCVKwN4 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 24, 2022

Image: ANI, Twitter/@bharatsolankee