'Gujarat Bugle For India!' Assam CM Himanta Confident People Have Shown Path For 2024

As the BJP won the Gujarat assembly elections with an absolute majority, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence in coming back to power in the 2024 elections.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Gujarat Bugle for India! By showering this historic mandate out of their love & admiration for Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, people have shown the path for 2024. My heartiest congratulations to our hard-working party karyakarta and leaders of Gujarat BJP for this amazing win."

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a record win in the Gujarat Assembly elections as it won 156 seats. Saluting the people of Gujarat for the historic win, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "Gujarat has given an unprecedented mandate to Narendra Modi Ji's BJP, which stands for the development and public welfare by rejecting those who do politics of hollow promises, revelry and appeasement. This massive victory has shown that every section be it women, youth, or farmers, all are wholeheartedly with BJP."

In a strong message, BJP's JP Nadda said, "Gujarat has set new records of development in the last two decades under the leadership of Modi Ji and today the people of Gujarat have blessed the BJP and created a new record of victory. Every section has wholeheartedly blessed the BJP. This is the victory of people's unwavering faith in BJP's policies."

गुजरात ने पिछले दो दशक में मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में विकास के नये कीर्तिमान स्थापित किए है और आज गुजरात की जनता ने भाजपा को आशीर्वाद देकर जीत का नया कीर्तिमान रचा है। हर वर्ग ने पूरे दिल से भाजपा को आशीर्वाद दिया है। यह भाजपा की नीतियों में जनता के अटूट विश्वास की जीत है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 8, 2022

Reacting to BJP's massive win, PM Modi stated, "Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti."

He added, "To all hardworking Karyakartas, I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party."

In the 2022 Gujarat assembly polls, the BJP not only gained a record win but also grabbed several seats that it had never won before. These seats include Borsad (Anand district), Jhagadia (Bharuch), Vyara (Tapi), Garbada (Dahod), Mahudha (Kheda).