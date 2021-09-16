After hectic parlays in BJP, 24 MLAs were inducted into the Gujarat Council of Ministers led by Bhupendra Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Most importantly, no Minister in the erstwhile Vijay Rupani-led government including Deputy CM Nitin Patel made the cut. A total of 10 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 9 Ministers of State were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. This includes Rajendra Trivedi who stepped down as the Assembly Speaker. Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the CM on Monday.

Here is the full list of Ministers:

Cabinet Ministers:

Rajendra Trivedi (Raopura MLA, former Cabinet Minister)

Jiten Vaghani (Bhavnagar West MLA, former state BJP president)

Rushikesh Patel (Visnagar MLA)

Purnesh Modi (Surat West MLA)

Raghavjibhai Patel (Jamnagar Gramya MLA, former Cabinet Minister)

Kanubhai Desai (Pardi MLA)

Kiritsinh Rana (Limbdi MLA, former MoS)

Nareshbhai Patel (Gandevi MLA)

Pradeep Parmar (Asarwa MLA)

Arjunsinh Chauhan (Mahemdavad MLA)

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

Harsh Sanghavi (Majura MLA)

Jagdish Panchal (Nikol MLA)

Brijesh Merja (Morbi MLA)

Jitubhai Chaudhary (Kaprada MLA)

Manisha Vakil (Vadodara City MLA)

Ministers of State:

Mukesh Patel (Olpad MLA)

Nimisha Suthar (Morva Hadaf MLA)

Arvind Rayani (Rajkot East MLA)

Kuberbhai Dindor (Santrampur MLA)

Kirtisinh Vaghela (Kankrej MLA)

Gajendrasinh Parmar (Prantij MLA)

Raghavbhai Makwana (Mahuva MLA)

Vinod Moradiya (Katargam MLA)

Devabhai Malam (Keshod MLA)

Bhupendra Patel takes over as the CM

In an unforeseen development on September 11, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason. While BL Santhosh and Gujarat in-charge Bhupender Yadav were already present in the state, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Tomar were rushed as observers. Though speculation was rife that Nitin Patel, Cabinet Minister RC Faldu and state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia were the top contenders for the post, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM in a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party on September 12.

Belonging to the dominant Patidar caste, Patel is a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes. Bhupendra Patel is perceived to be a close aide of Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel who won from this seat earlier. An engineer, he has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Having faced a backlash over the Patidar agitation, Patel's appointment is seen as BJP's attempt to bolster their chances for re-election in the 2022 Assembly election.