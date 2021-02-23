Gujarat Civic Polls: Amit Shah Thanks People For BJP's Landslide Win, Slams Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday thanked the people of Gujarat for BJP's landmark victory in the Gujarat Municipal Elections, revealing that the saffron party had managed to win over 85% of the seats that it had contested. Calling out the Congress over their election drubbing, Amit Shah said that the grand-old-party had been completely defeated and reduced to only 44 seats. He also congratulated Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and the Gujarat BJP team for the landslide win.

"Municipal corporation poll results show that Gujarat has again established itself as BJP's stronghold. BJP continues to carry out the 'vikas yatra' started in the leadership of Modi Ji. Today the results have been one of the best in Gujarat. The BJP won from over 85% of the seats it contested," said Amit Shah.

"Congress party has been completely defeated. It has managed to win only 44 seats in the entire Gujarat. 44 seats are what the BJP has managed to win in the Bhavnagar Corporation only. The people of Gujarat have shown their complete support to the BJP. I want to congratulate Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Minister Nitin Patel, and recently-elected CR Patil," he added.

Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi thanks Gujarat

Earlier PM Modi also thanked Gujarat for its 'unwavering faith, saying that the results showcased the state's leaning towards 'politics of development and good governance.' "Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat," he tweeted.

As per the latest update, the BJP is ahead in 455 seats whereas Congress leads in 44. While the counting is still underway in the 6 Municipal Corporations, as per the latest trends, the BJP has won 68 seats in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and 50 out of the 64 in Jamnagar. In Bhavnagar, the saffron party has managed to clinch 44 out of the 52 seats as opposed to the Congress which has emerged victorious in only 8 seats. In Surat and Vadodara, the BJP has secured 69 and 161 seats, respectively whereas, in Ahmedabad, the BJP has won 161 seats.

